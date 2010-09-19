Camcorders forum

Sony dcr trv 480 Digital hi8 camcorder codes 31:42 & 31:23

by stilcrazy / September 19, 2010 9:18 AM PDT

I have a beach video that will not play. I get the "re-insert cassette" warning. I have tried all Sony recommended tips. The moisture warning came on first and later the cassette warning and no function. Maybe a sensor is affecting both the moisture warning and controls cassette/warning, maybe not The moisture warning is way too sensitive and has come on before. I am advanced in electronics and might could fix this if I had a manual or parts breakdown...SOMETHING! Any links to knowledge or ideas would be appreciated!

I had a similar issue with
by boya84 / September 21, 2010 12:23 PM PDT

my HDR-HC1...

Read this... http://forums.cnet.com/5208-7594_102-0.html?messageID=3292666

It worked for me - and for others with different Sony camcorders getting the same (and other) error codes.

You can search the web - and find similar anecdotal evidence. I was reluctance, first, but basically had nothing to lose since the camcorder would not work. My remaining alternatives were to send the camcorder to Sony for repair or replace the camcorder. So I took the tape out, made sure the camera was off, and the tape door closed... and while securely holding the camcorder from the top in my right hand, smacked the bottom of the camcorder with my left hand. This was about a year and a half ago... The camcorder has been working correctly since being smacked.

I hope this works for you. too.

Soney codes
by stilcrazy / September 21, 2010 8:44 PM PDT

Thanks for the reply! I had read this and have tried all the smacking. Maybe smacking Sony around would help. At least I can use the Memory stick recording for short clips so all is not lost

Error Code Repair
by jeffhall2 / December 4, 2011 12:17 AM PST

I'm attempting to convert all my old tapes to DVD for my daughters before it's too late and your hi tech repair seems to work ! Thank you

