Sony CX995V Jitter/Shake in video during playback.

Plugged via S-Video cable into a Mitsubishi 1080i Wide format TV. Got several other video inputs w/ no problem; its definetly the Sony box or the connection.
The symptom is a little "quiver" every 10-20 seconds. THen its clear, then it quivers again....all.....movie......long >:-(
Any ideas where to start checkin?
A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle
Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.