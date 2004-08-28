Sony, Canon, Olympus, Nikon?????????

Number One - There is no perfect camera!
Category: Point&Shoot, Manual Overrides, Advanced, Plush
Size: Ultra Thin, Small, Medium, Large
Price: Under: $400, $600, $800, $1000
Zoom: None, 3X, 4X, 5X, 6X, 8X, 10X 12X
Megapixels: 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 8, 10
Those are some of the things you have to decide.
Then go to:
http://www.dpreview.com/reviews/compare.asp
Plug in your desires, then click "Compare" and see what you get.
You can narrow it down from there.
I have been laboring over which camera to get for 3 months now.... this will be my first digital camera..... Just when I thought I had it narrowed down to the Sony-W1.... I started hearing very good things about Canon cameras..... I hear the a80 is great but is it comparable to the Sony-W1?...... If not, which one is?....... I've heard good things about Nikon too!....... I also have a friend with the Oly c-4000 and c-5050... he loves them... I thought the Oly c-5060 would be a good choice because of the wide angle..... Some sites rate it a best buy while others say that it has a slow lens and I'd be using the flash indoors a lot.... I thought of waiting for an upgrade to the c-5060 but enough's enough.... I need to make a decision..... I would love to hear from some of you folks here.... I've read your comments in these forums and it seems that you know what you're talking about!...... so, what do you think?...... Which camera, The Sony w1, a Canon comparable, Nikon or a Oly?..... Help me make up my mind so I can break down and buy a camera.... Thanks!.....