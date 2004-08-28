Sony, Canon, Olympus, Nikon?????????

This is my take- you'll soon be able to tell (by the length of my post) that I recently went through this myself. If you ask the people who work at a high-end camera store, they will most likely recommend a Nikon. Why? Simply-they have the best lens which often translates into the "best" pictures. But the deal-killer for me (and lots of other people) is that their shutter speed is one of the slowest . I speak from experience- I recently purchased the Nikon 4200 at the recommendation of two salesman from Wolf Camera. The shutter delay between shots was maddening - I literally counted 6-7 seconds between shots (and that was with the high speed Sandisk Ultra card!). Yes, the photos were gorgeous but I have 2 little kids to chase after- I ended up returning it the next day. If you don't take a lot of action shots and have patience, a Nikon camera will consistently produce beautiful pictures. And many still use compact flash cards which are the most affordable.



Now onto Sony - I owned one of the earlier cybershots and the colors were "off". It's strength actually was in video capacity (it's still best in class). I vowed never to buy another Sony digital camera but these days, they are producimg some of the best ones-check out reviews of the P150 and the W3. One thing about Sony is that you need to buy their proprietory memory sticks or the even more expensive "Pro" sticks to take full advantage of their cameras. At my suggestion (I'm a forgiving gal), my friend bought the P93 to replace her Nikon 3100 (she was missing too many shots of her kids). She was skeptical and made me take a bunch of side-by-side pictures under various lighting conditions. Much to our surprise, the Sony had "truer" color esp. with flesh tones. And she loved how fast the shutter speed was. And even though they are more expensive, you can find good deals nowadays on the memory sticks.



As far as Olympus cameras go, that is one of the few brands I have no personal experience with. But when I was making my (latest) camera decision, they were serious contenders. They have received rave reviews (esp. the Camedia line) and I love their zoom capabilities. The main deterrent for me was price. Their cameras require xd memory cards which are 2-4x more expensive than sd and compact flash cards respectively. I honestly think that if they utulized sd cards, the would sell 10x as many cameras.



Now, for Canon. It's no surprise that they sell the most digital cameras Look at the top sellers on amazon -it's the Canon S419, A95, A74, etc. Honestly, I think their pictures are excellent but not "the best". However, they make the best "all-around' cameras esp. for compactcameras! I have owned the S50, S410, and now the Sd200. I have been very happy with them all!



I hope I was able to help you in your decision a little bit...sorry if I ranted too long! Good Luck!