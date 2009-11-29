Sony Blu-ray player just displaying "noise"

An other HDMI thing to hook-up to the tv. I am thinking the port could be bad. I looked up the tv and the HDMI port is HDCP compliant, so that is not it. Or the HDMI port on the bluray player could be bad.
The bluray player runs a test (via HDMI) at start-up to check resolution of the tv and auto changes to that.
You can also run component getting you 1080i for Bluray but you will loss upscaling for dvd's.
I just bought a Sony BPD-S360 and am trying to hook it up to a Magnavox 37MF231D tv through an HDMI cable. The player starts up and shows the Sony Blu-ray intro screen and then my tv flashes back and forth between black and noise every few seconds. I realize that my tv is not 1080p compatible and I am wondering if that is where my problem lies, in that the tv cannot process the signal. How can I change the settings on the Blu-ray player to not output a 1080p signal and how can I do this when all that I see on my tv is noise?
BTW, I tried 2 different HDMI cables so the problem is not with the cable.