Sony Blu-ray player just displaying "noise"

by debaser2 / November 29, 2009 12:28 PM PST

I just bought a Sony BPD-S360 and am trying to hook it up to a Magnavox 37MF231D tv through an HDMI cable. The player starts up and shows the Sony Blu-ray intro screen and then my tv flashes back and forth between black and noise every few seconds. I realize that my tv is not 1080p compatible and I am wondering if that is where my problem lies, in that the tv cannot process the signal. How can I change the settings on the Blu-ray player to not output a 1080p signal and how can I do this when all that I see on my tv is noise?

BTW, I tried 2 different HDMI cables so the problem is not with the cable.

10 total posts
You have
by givemeaname / November 29, 2009 3:26 PM PST

An other HDMI thing to hook-up to the tv. I am thinking the port could be bad. I looked up the tv and the HDMI port is HDCP compliant, so that is not it. Or the HDMI port on the bluray player could be bad.

The bluray player runs a test (via HDMI) at start-up to check resolution of the tv and auto changes to that.


You can also run component getting you 1080i for Bluray but you will loss upscaling for dvd's.

Magnavox 37MF231D HDMI port snow
by frank haynes / December 27, 2009 2:27 AM PST

We have a Magnavox 37MF231D TV connected to a Pioneer Bluray disc player through the HDMI port and the TV gives nothing but snow on the screen. The Pioneer HDMI plays fine on a Sony TV using the same cable.

I have read other posts of the same problem and one technician says it's a bad scaler board that costs about 300 bucks. They must really be junk if they go bad that easily. You're not the only one.

problem still there
by debaser2 / January 12, 2010 10:13 AM PST

So after sending in my tv two times now the problem still persists. The first time the 3rd party repair place (I have an extended warranty through Target) claimed to replace the scaler and said it was fixed...same issues. The second time I sent it in they sent me a new(or refurbished?) tv and the problem is still there.

Anyone have any clues?

Can you get your
by givemeaname / January 13, 2010 4:24 AM PST
Money back??? Target should refund you it, some EW say if after 3+ tries you can get a refund. Talk to the store manager.

Get a brand name tv next time is the only other thing I can say.

Sony Blue-Ray HDMI Issue
by dave_s560 / November 21, 2010 1:58 AM PST

I have the same issue with a Sony BDP-S560 and Philips 32PF7421D. I have tested with another hdmi deviece and the tv works fine. Has anyone resolved the compatability issue between Sony and Philips?

reply
by serlin / November 23, 2010 4:16 PM PST

I appreciate the concern which is been rose. The things need to be sorted out because it is about the individual but it can be with everyone. I like this particular article It gives me an additional input on the information around the world Thanks a lot and keep going with posting such information.
HDMI Handshake
by Dan Filice / November 24, 2010 12:04 AM PST

I had a similar issue with an older DVD player. The Handshake is a communication between the HDMI ports of each device and sometimes they don't communicate unless you mess around with the order in which each device is turned on. When I had the problem, I could solve it by turning on the DVD player first to get the video signal up and going, then turn the TV on. I'd need to actually turn the TV off to make the communication work. I also has some success when I set my TV to the proper Input for the DVD player with the player off, then turn the player on. For whatever reason, when the devices were off then turned on, the proper signal was sent to each port.

Sony s560 and Philips 32PF7421D/37
by dave_s560 / December 15, 2010 10:12 PM PST

I have the same problem with the HDMI interface. I get white noice when I try to use HDMI, but the HDMI will work when connected to a Magnavox Blu-Ray player. Has anyone found a solution other than using component video?

Years later.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / December 16, 2010 9:21 AM PST

I'm still having folk switch back to component when HDMI/HDCP glitches bite.

