Sony Bean & Vista (it DID work...)

I have an HP Pavillion laptop running Vista, and an old Sony Bean. I didn't USED to have any problems with it at all... but then my computer crashed, completely died, and two months later I finally got it back from Best Buy. Suddenly, it wouldn't even recognize the Bean. So I get on and read about how, since the Bean is discontinued, it's not guaranteed to work with Vista. Well, it USED to... I've gotten the newest SonicStage I can download and still nothing. Ideas? Thanks.
A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle
Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.