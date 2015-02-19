Sony forum

Question

Sony 60R510A

by doomore / February 19, 2015 10:04 PM PST

i am a newbie here. purchased a new TV. it has a Netflix button, so that is kewl. Would like to access internet but i am not sure how. would like to get Hulu and other websites.
if you can help please leave step by step instructions.
i am basically an antique as far as technology goes.

thanks in advance















7 total posts

All Answers

Answer
So far, Hulu is a Mac/PC thing.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / February 19, 2015 10:16 PM PST
In reply to: Sony 60R510A
PS. Hulu.com on PC is not like Hulu+ or Huluplus.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / February 19, 2015 10:24 PM PST

Hulu launched and did OK on the PC/Mac but they wanted to change the game on devices. So they worked to block Hulu.com on such. This, in the news.
Bob

ok
by doomore / February 19, 2015 11:09 PM PST

so there is no access to a web browser with this tv?
i have a Samsung 32 inch smart tv that gives me access to a browser. i can use it to go anywhere.

another method would be to HDMI from laptop to TV and get hulu.
just trying to eliminate devices between them (hulu) and me.

thanks Bob

I'm sure I'll have more questions.
Netflix and this TV are beautiful.

Thanks Again

I'm looking forward to more PC on a stick.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / February 19, 2015 11:12 PM PST
In reply to: ok

As Intel rolled out theirs, I hope to see more!

stick
by doomore / February 20, 2015 12:15 AM PST

does the STICK plug directly into the TV or into PC then HDMI to TV?

Direct.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / February 20, 2015 12:00 PM PST
In reply to: stick
