Sony 60R510A

I don't see Hulu.com working on other than a PC/Mac. It may soon with that Intel PC on a stick http://www.cnet.com/products/intel-compute-stick/ but almost all Smart TV web browsers fail hard on video streaming sites.
Bob
i am a newbie here. purchased a new TV. it has a Netflix button, so that is kewl. Would like to access internet but i am not sure how. would like to get Hulu and other websites.
if you can help please leave step by step instructions.
i am basically an antique as far as technology goes.
thanks in advance