I read all about the "banding"issue with the XBR2 but not the 3.Is the only difference between these tv`s the color of the frame (silver vs. Black)?Naturally,I dont want to deal with banding(whatever it is).Whats the banding all about?I will be buying one in a few months and like the Lcd better in the showrooms.Please,any input is helpful.I dont know much about this techno-stuff. Thanks
