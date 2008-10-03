Windows Vista forum

Somewhat Unique Q on Problem w/ Recognizing Ext H/D

by rocco / October 3, 2008 12:54 PM PDT

I have a hard drive that was removed from a computer that I had a year ago.

The drive was the primary drive in that computer and has XP operating system on it.

I want to get some of the personal files and data that are on that drive and installed it in an external USB h/d enclosure.

Upon plugging it in the computer found the USB device correctly, it popped up briefly in the Device Manager but then gave an error message 45 saying it was no longer connected.

The drive device does not show up in "My Computer".

The enclosure works fine with other drives installed.

I am thinking it is because there is an operating system on the external drive that is causing it not to be recognized.

Any suggestions on how to get it connected so I can transfer the data from the old drive to the new one?

Thanks!

Try what others do.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / October 3, 2008 10:02 PM PDT

See if it works with other machines.

Tried that
by rocco / October 3, 2008 10:42 PM PDT
In reply to: Try what others do.

Tried it with another machine I have running XP - basically did the same thing.

Then it's not a Vista issue.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / October 3, 2008 11:07 PM PDT
In reply to: Tried that
