Bump, help please. And this only happens on my home computer, when I insert it into my college's computers for instance, it doesn't do it.
I got a Lexar Jump Drive about 2 months ago and so far no problems. As of right now, I put my jump drive in my computer and the LED light constantly flashes, even though I don't open anything from it. So what I think that lead up to this strange activity is that back when Firefox 3 beta 3 came out, I put the portable edition on my jump drive. I did the "Check for Updates" in it once beta 4 was out, it updated and all that, and I think it installed it on my computer too. Right now, on my computer, every trace of beta 4 is supposedly gone as I now use beta 5. Although whenever I use any gadgets from my Vista's sidebar that opens links in Firefox, it opens them in beta 4, probably because of what I did with the portable beta 3 to 4 thing. I deleted the portable beta 4 off my jump drive and the LED light still flashes like crazy. Any idea on why it's doing it when normally it doesn't flash at all?