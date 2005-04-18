Something I learned about the BSOD.

I was getting BSOD's once in awhile. They mostly were reported as a page fault in a non-paged area. Much too cryptic to be helpful. But the BSOD's became more frequent, until my computer would not get booted fully into XP before another BSOD would crash the system.



So I got "under the hood" to just look around. There was some dust, especially in the processor heat sink. And there were some spider webs in various places. But I was not having any overheating problems yet.



So I got the vacuum cleaner out and removed the dust and spiderwebs just to clean the machine up a little before I rebooted to try something else. (What, I don't really know.)



Well when I rebooted after this cleaning, the system has been rock solid ever since. So monthly internal cleanings have become a regular event.



The moral of the story is that you should not immediately conclude that system crashes have anything to do with faulty hardware or software. That may indeed be the case. But try some basic housekeeping along with your other trouble-shooting. In fact, you might try that first.



~Dave