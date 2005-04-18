Windows Legacy OS forum

General discussion

Something I learned about the BSOD.

by Mailman / April 18, 2005 10:30 PM PDT

I was getting BSOD's once in awhile. They mostly were reported as a page fault in a non-paged area. Much too cryptic to be helpful. But the BSOD's became more frequent, until my computer would not get booted fully into XP before another BSOD would crash the system.

So I got "under the hood" to just look around. There was some dust, especially in the processor heat sink. And there were some spider webs in various places. But I was not having any overheating problems yet.

So I got the vacuum cleaner out and removed the dust and spiderwebs just to clean the machine up a little before I rebooted to try something else. (What, I don't really know.)

Well when I rebooted after this cleaning, the system has been rock solid ever since. So monthly internal cleanings have become a regular event.

The moral of the story is that you should not immediately conclude that system crashes have anything to do with faulty hardware or software. That may indeed be the case. But try some basic housekeeping along with your other trouble-shooting. In fact, you might try that first.

~Dave

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: Something I learned about the BSOD.
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: Something I learned about the BSOD.
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
3 total posts
Collapse -
true but would not recomend a vacuum cleaner
by Basket628 / April 18, 2005 10:38 PM PDT

true but would not recomend a vacuum cleaner use compressed air vacumm can vacuum up a small chip

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Probably true.
by Mailman / April 18, 2005 10:43 PM PDT

I do use a vacuum cleaner with the hose and round brush attachment. No hard crevice tool to knock anything loose. I'm not sure compressed air will remove those spider webs. Anything in your system which will be removed by a soft brush should probably be found and fixed rather quickly anyway. But the caution is a good thing. Thanks.

~Dave

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to Windows Legacy OS forum 3 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.