Someone PLEASE help me :( ?

then reboot? Just a guess.
Grin
I'm stuck in safe mode. I have a Sony Vaio VGN-FE880, 2gb ram, 160 gb hard drive, with the Vista operating system.
I ended up getting into safe mode in the first place since I had read here in a forum that this is what one needs to do to disable the pop up prompt for permission.
I've followed the directions on the support page Vista has which states to restart, hit F8, click on Run Windows Normally and I still keep ending back in safe mode!
Please advise as to how to get out. Am I missing a step???
Thanks in advance.