Someone PLEASE help me :( ?

by nmilam / April 21, 2007 1:21 AM PDT

I'm stuck in safe mode. I have a Sony Vaio VGN-FE880, 2gb ram, 160 gb hard drive, with the Vista operating system.

I ended up getting into safe mode in the first place since I had read here in a forum that this is what one needs to do to disable the pop up prompt for permission.


I've followed the directions on the support page Vista has which states to restart, hit F8, click on Run Windows Normally and I still keep ending back in safe mode!

Please advise as to how to get out. Am I missing a step???

Thanks in advance.

5 total posts
Collapse -
Maybe enable the pop up prompt for permission and
by grin_n_bare / April 21, 2007 1:26 AM PDT

then reboot? Just a guess.

Happy Grin

Collapse -
I wish
by nmilam / April 21, 2007 2:01 AM PDT

Yeah, I tried that. Thanks.

Collapse -
computer help
by Tony Berry / April 21, 2007 12:33 PM PDT

When hitting the F8 are you doing this before the screen comes up with a display ? It is important that you do.

Collapse -
Yep
by nmilam / April 21, 2007 2:13 PM PDT
In reply to: computer help

I had done that. Problem is resolved now though thanks to Sony phone support. Thanks.

