Windows Legacy OS forum

General discussion

Some Weird Search Bar...

by Spartan T34 / June 4, 2004 5:41 AM PDT

when i open up my web page, this blue toolbar appears right under where you put the web addresses. it really bugs me. how can i get rid of this? please help.

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: Some Weird Search Bar...
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: Some Weird Search Bar...
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
4 total posts
Collapse -
Re:Some Weird Search Bar...
by GoJoAGoGo / June 4, 2004 2:04 PM PDT

You have some nasty spyware in your system that is hijacking it. You need to run a HijackThis scan and post the results in your next message here in this thread for someone to analyze and help you remove the nasty culprits.

Please do the following:
Go to http://www.lurkhere.com/~nicefiles/ and download 'Hijackthis 1.97.7.
Unzip, doubleclick HijackThis.exe, and hit "Scan".

When the scan is finished, the "Scan" button will change into a "Save Log" button.
Press that, save the log somewhere, and paste it in your next post.

Most of what it lists will be harmless or even required, so do NOT fix anything yet.
Someone here will be happy to help you analyze the results.

-GoJo

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Re:Some Weird Search Bar...
by bendis / June 4, 2004 3:05 PM PDT

Another good scanner would be Adaware which you can find here:
http://download.com.com/3000-2144-10045910.html?part=69274&subj=dlpage&tag=button

It will scan the files, folders, registry, and report with a list of scumware (if any), and give you the option to remove it; if something is "in use" and cannot be removed right away, Adaware gives you the option to remove after restart.

Keep in mind, like with other scanners (i.e. antivirus programs), Adaware needs to be kept updated - there is a clickable text for the update on Adaware's menu.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Re:Some Weird Search Bar...
by pora636 / June 5, 2004 1:14 AM PDT

you coud go and click on view button at the top and uncheck and check the different buttons. i had one that's similar

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to Windows Legacy OS forum 4 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.