Some Weird Search Bar...

You have some nasty spyware in your system that is hijacking it. You need to run a HijackThis scan and post the results in your next message here in this thread for someone to analyze and help you remove the nasty culprits.
Please do the following:
Go to http://www.lurkhere.com/~nicefiles/ and download 'Hijackthis 1.97.7.
Unzip, doubleclick HijackThis.exe, and hit "Scan".
When the scan is finished, the "Scan" button will change into a "Save Log" button.
Press that, save the log somewhere, and paste it in your next post.
Most of what it lists will be harmless or even required, so do NOT fix anything yet.
Someone here will be happy to help you analyze the results.
-GoJo
when i open up my web page, this blue toolbar appears right under where you put the web addresses. it really bugs me. how can i get rid of this? please help.