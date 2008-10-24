some times I don't disconnect right + 1 more question

I had this started once and I copy paste what I type to my bluelight mail and check for spelling. some how I lost the 1st part of this post and have to that part over. I do not have any trouble connecting to the Internet, but when I disconnect and it comes up on the screen that I have disconnected and I am really have not. there our two ways to make sure I am off line. at the bottom left hand side of the desk top it has a little computer icon. if it does not have a red mark on it then I know I am still on line. if I forget to look at that icon and walk in the kitchen on the base of my cordless phone a light will be blinking and that also tell me I am still on line. I have to click on the little computer icon on the menu. it has click on disconnect from netzero 17, some times it says 18 and not 17. netzero is my ISP. I do not understand why some times it well make me disconnect twice to get really off line. what do you thing of this? I need to make sure I am off line because the computer line is my husband work line and he need to get those calls.



now question number two. there our two ways to get a hold of eBay that is the big auction site. one is email witch I have tried explaining the trouble is I cannot connect to live eBay support. there reply is to get help from live support with this problem witch is I cannot connect to live eBay support. phone teg help me to download a apple plug in. that was to help me to connect. witch it got me closer to connecting. before i downloaded the apple plug in it would try to connect but for hours on Saturdays i have waiting for it to connect and all it says is that is is trying. after i installed apple plug in it does this now.



you have chosen to open stvgate. dill which is a : application extension from https://chat2-na.corp.ebay.com

what should navigator do with this file. .open with dllfile (default) that place has a mark in the box beside it. there is another box that you can mark in stead of the one that is already mark. that one say's save to disk. there is one more place there, but it is in the Grey area and it says this. do this automatically for this file. when I click that another box comes up saying you are attempting to open a file of type application extension'(dill) these files are used by the operating system and by various program, editing or modifying them could damage your system. if you still want to open this file, click open with, or click cancel I click cancel. this is with Netscape navigator.



now when I try using ie7 this happens. this is a copy paste of what it does.



<?xml version="1.0" encoding="utf-8" ?>

- <SOAP-ENV:Envelope xmlns:SOAP-ENV="http://schemas.xmlsoap.org/soap/envelope/">

<SOAP-ENV:Header />

- <SOAP-ENV:Body>

- <SOAP-ENV:Fault>

<faultcode>SOAP-ENV:Server</faultcode>

<faultstring>Unable to Connect to Talisma Server at 10.112.113.5</faultstring>

- <detail>

- <e:faultdetails xmlns:e="urn:netagent600fault">

<message>Request exceeds maximum size</message>

<errorcode>99999</errorcode>

</e:faultdetails>

</detail>

</SOAP-ENV:Fault>

</SOAP-ENV:Body>



I have been told if I update the java plug in that is suppose to be in all computer that it would fix the trouble. I am having. what do you thing? would this help me to connect to live eBay support. I hope I have done better explaining the trouble I am having now. I have proof read this lot of times to try to make my spelling correct and it type to where you can understand it. I have never been any good at trying to do computer. that is my fault when I was young I did not finish school. now days I sure wish I would have. thanks for your 1st reply and I well look forward to getting your next. I should tell you I have a hp computer that is under a year old and it is windows vista witch I had trouble understanding it when I 1st got it. thanks again sham1313. one more thing. I know I only have a dial connection and for now that is all I can have at this time. I know this can cause a lot of problems, but I do not think it is this trouble. thanks again sham1313