some times I don't disconnect right + 1 more question

That monolithic paragraph was very hard to find what issue you were trying to solve and what you tried to do to fix it.
I read a few sentences and couldn't tell what the issue was. Maybe you are on dialup and today's web content is so heavy that dial up will always fail?
Here's a thought. Think back to the days it worked. What's changed?
Bob
I had almost had this all wrote to you when my computer restated it self I did not do any thing to make it restart. it did in on its own
I have ask this question once before and I did not get a reply, so I well ask again. some times when I disconnect this happen. when I click the word disconnect it comes up and ask if I sure I want to disconnect and I click yes. it comes up saying ending session. I think I am disconnected, but if I look at the bottom of the right hand side of the screen I see a little computer icon that does not have a red mark on it. that tell me I am still connected. I can also tell if I am on line or off line by seeing a blinking light on the base of my cordless phone. if I right click on the little computer on the menu it well have disconnect from netzero 17 and some times it well say disconnect from netzero 18. netzero is my ISP. I have to click disconnect one more time to get off line. if I forget to look at that little computer icon and I don't walk in the kitchen and see the blinking light on the phone I well be still on line and not know it. there our times I need to make sure I am off line and cannot figure out why some times i have to do disconnect twice to completely disconnect. I hope I wrote this where you can understand what I am asking. I only have a dial up connection. I do not think that can cause this issue.
the other is about a plug in I am not sure I need to try to update or not. this is a question for e-bay user. I have not been able to connect to e-bay live support to get help from there auction site. teg phone help and some one from a different forum here said maybe the jave plug in would help with this. what do you think? I just tried to connect again and all it did after a bit it was say lost connection. it did not connect all the Way to live e bay support. it has did some thing different before and i forgot to write down what all happen, but if it does again i well write it all down so I can let you know more on the trouble I am having. I almost forgot that the phone teg support help me to download a certain apple plug in that was to help with the trouble but it did not. I have a hp computer with windows vista in it thanks sham1313