some times I don't disconnect right + 1 more question

by sham1313 / October 24, 2008 1:39 AM PDT

I had almost had this all wrote to you when my computer restated it self I did not do any thing to make it restart. it did in on its own


I have ask this question once before and I did not get a reply, so I well ask again. some times when I disconnect this happen. when I click the word disconnect it comes up and ask if I sure I want to disconnect and I click yes. it comes up saying ending session. I think I am disconnected, but if I look at the bottom of the right hand side of the screen I see a little computer icon that does not have a red mark on it. that tell me I am still connected. I can also tell if I am on line or off line by seeing a blinking light on the base of my cordless phone. if I right click on the little computer on the menu it well have disconnect from netzero 17 and some times it well say disconnect from netzero 18. netzero is my ISP. I have to click disconnect one more time to get off line. if I forget to look at that little computer icon and I don't walk in the kitchen and see the blinking light on the phone I well be still on line and not know it. there our times I need to make sure I am off line and cannot figure out why some times i have to do disconnect twice to completely disconnect. I hope I wrote this where you can understand what I am asking. I only have a dial up connection. I do not think that can cause this issue.
the other is about a plug in I am not sure I need to try to update or not. this is a question for e-bay user. I have not been able to connect to e-bay live support to get help from there auction site. teg phone help and some one from a different forum here said maybe the jave plug in would help with this. what do you think? I just tried to connect again and all it did after a bit it was say lost connection. it did not connect all the Way to live e bay support. it has did some thing different before and i forgot to write down what all happen, but if it does again i well write it all down so I can let you know more on the trouble I am having. I almost forgot that the phone teg support help me to download a certain apple plug in that was to help with the trouble but it did not. I have a hp computer with windows vista in it thanks sham1313

11 total posts
Can you rewrite your post?
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / October 26, 2008 12:53 AM PDT

That monolithic paragraph was very hard to find what issue you were trying to solve and what you tried to do to fix it.

I read a few sentences and couldn't tell what the issue was. Maybe you are on dialup and today's web content is so heavy that dial up will always fail?

Here's a thought. Think back to the days it worked. What's changed?
Bob

hope I explain better this time
by sham1313 / October 26, 2008 6:32 AM PDT

I had this started once and I copy paste what I type to my bluelight mail and check for spelling. some how I lost the 1st part of this post and have to that part over. I do not have any trouble connecting to the Internet, but when I disconnect and it comes up on the screen that I have disconnected and I am really have not. there our two ways to make sure I am off line. at the bottom left hand side of the desk top it has a little computer icon. if it does not have a red mark on it then I know I am still on line. if I forget to look at that icon and walk in the kitchen on the base of my cordless phone a light will be blinking and that also tell me I am still on line. I have to click on the little computer icon on the menu. it has click on disconnect from netzero 17, some times it says 18 and not 17. netzero is my ISP. I do not understand why some times it well make me disconnect twice to get really off line. what do you thing of this? I need to make sure I am off line because the computer line is my husband work line and he need to get those calls.

now question number two. there our two ways to get a hold of eBay that is the big auction site. one is email witch I have tried explaining the trouble is I cannot connect to live eBay support. there reply is to get help from live support with this problem witch is I cannot connect to live eBay support. phone teg help me to download a apple plug in. that was to help me to connect. witch it got me closer to connecting. before i downloaded the apple plug in it would try to connect but for hours on Saturdays i have waiting for it to connect and all it says is that is is trying. after i installed apple plug in it does this now.

you have chosen to open stvgate. dill which is a : application extension from https://chat2-na.corp.ebay.com
what should navigator do with this file. .open with dllfile (default) that place has a mark in the box beside it. there is another box that you can mark in stead of the one that is already mark. that one say's save to disk. there is one more place there, but it is in the Grey area and it says this. do this automatically for this file. when I click that another box comes up saying you are attempting to open a file of type application extension'(dill) these files are used by the operating system and by various program, editing or modifying them could damage your system. if you still want to open this file, click open with, or click cancel I click cancel. this is with Netscape navigator.

now when I try using ie7 this happens. this is a copy paste of what it does.

<?xml version="1.0" encoding="utf-8" ?>
- <SOAP-ENV:Envelope xmlns:SOAP-ENV="http://schemas.xmlsoap.org/soap/envelope/">
<SOAP-ENV:Header />
- <SOAP-ENV:Body>
- <SOAP-ENV:Fault>
<faultcode>SOAP-ENV:Server</faultcode>
<faultstring>Unable to Connect to Talisma Server at 10.112.113.5</faultstring>
- <detail>
- <e:faultdetails xmlns:e="urn:netagent600fault">
<message>Request exceeds maximum size</message>
<errorcode>99999</errorcode>
</e:faultdetails>
</detail>
</SOAP-ENV:Fault>
</SOAP-ENV:Body>

I have been told if I update the java plug in that is suppose to be in all computer that it would fix the trouble. I am having. what do you thing? would this help me to connect to live eBay support. I hope I have done better explaining the trouble I am having now. I have proof read this lot of times to try to make my spelling correct and it type to where you can understand it. I have never been any good at trying to do computer. that is my fault when I was young I did not finish school. now days I sure wish I would have. thanks for your 1st reply and I well look forward to getting your next. I should tell you I have a hp computer that is under a year old and it is windows vista witch I had trouble understanding it when I 1st got it. thanks again sham1313. one more thing. I know I only have a dial connection and for now that is all I can have at this time. I know this can cause a lot of problems, but I do not think it is this trouble. thanks again sham1313

So it's a dial up issue?
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / October 26, 2008 7:47 AM PDT

"some times it says 18 and not 17. netzero is my ISP."

Netzero will have to answer this. I did not write their software and I see they don't have this in there FAQ. Google didn't shed any light on this.

Since that is COSMETIC let's call that a NON-PROBLEM and just something interesting.

"I do not understand why some times it well make me disconnect twice to get really off line. what do you thing of this? I need to make sure I am off line because the computer line is my husband work line and he need to get those calls."

I think Netzero needs to tell you how to hang up.

"I cannot connect to live eBay support."
and
"Netscape navigator."

Bingo. Netscape navigator is no longer supported by anyone. While you can keep trying, that's a dead end I'd not waste one minute with.
Bob

well it does not hurt to ask (smile)
by sham1313 / October 26, 2008 8:45 AM PDT

some times I can get answer I need and other times I can not.(smile)
I well try to write netzero and see what they will say. if I call them it well cost 1.95 a min. my husband and I was thinking of selling on e-bay and I do have other troubles with some of there sites when I go to bid on some thing. even tho eBay is suppose to be one of the big est auction sites. some of the rules they have change and you not being able to get a hold of them for help. may make them go belly up. well the java plug help my computer to perform any better then it does. when I try to connect to certain sites it wont let me. when I try to watch different video some well play and some well not. not sure what all java is suppose to help you with. what our some of the things that java might help my computer out,or is it just a waste of time to download. I have been told that ie7 is real easy to let some one hack in to your computer. that is why I was trying the other browser. hopefully some day I well be able to get some thing other then just dial up. My husband ask me to ask you when he is using ie7 and wants to go back just one page it well take him back to the very beginning of what he was doing instead of just going one page back. is the right place to ask that question here or should that be ask as a new thread. the last word may not be spelled right, but I think you know what I mean. also would like to know why it is called a thread? thanks sham1313

The reason it's a thread.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / October 26, 2008 8:50 AM PDT

You never know where it will lead.

But if I was unclear about Netscape let me state it differently. FORGET ABOUT THAT. Go use another browser that is supported.
Bob

I guess I well trying reading about the java plug in
by sham1313 / October 26, 2008 9:10 AM PDT

I guess I well trying reading about the java plug in. then go from there. i well look for a better browzer. is it ture that ie7 is easy for hacker to get in to your computer.

Good luck.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / October 26, 2008 9:15 AM PDT

Sadly I think this would have been a lot of time saved if you had just asked them what browser was supported.

sorry I did not know till you told me
by sham1313 / October 26, 2008 10:04 AM PDT
In reply to: Good luck.

that Netscape was not supported any more. things our so different now then when i use my old computer. I did not thing about asking what browser to use. that is why computer and I don't get along. not knowing what question to ask to get the help I need. I am just trying to learn as I go. thanks for your time. sham1313

Hmmmmmm ..............
by Dango517 / October 26, 2008 9:24 AM PDT

You need not disconnect your adapter connection each time you log off and on the Internet. This will be handled by the Operating System. This is unnecessary. In fact it will cause you problems with up dates and other processes running unseen by you. Just log on and off the Internet using Internet Explorer. The blue, "E" icon on your desk top.

I'll repeat;

Start the computer icon in the lower right hand corner of the taskbar, then leave it alone, then use the "E" icon to connect to the net.

This thread untracked.

I messed up on the wording
by sham1313 / October 26, 2008 10:12 AM PDT
In reply to: Hmmmmmm ..............

I tried to type that when i disconnect I click disconnect and it tell me the session ended. but i know I am still on line. I have to right click the computer and disconnect from there some times because if I don't I would wind up still being on line. I did not know the little computer icon on the bottom of my screen was an adapter. thanks sham1313

