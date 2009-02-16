Some Marines are leaving Okinawa

Just my POV:



Okinawa offers everything in a bigger land mass. Its already improved and ready for the troops. It provides less dependence on distilled water and resources in general. Its not free of shipped in items but it does provide a bigger space to store all that. Its closer to the Asian theater as a jumping off point. Last, but it may seem not important, off time can be provided in a restful setting there's just more to do. But, probably the most important as I stated its closer and that means, less travel time to what maybe a conflict in that region. But, Japan has always wanted US(military) off, so they finally getting some of that now. As I see it, we're not saving any $ by moving but fulfilling the Japanese request to lessen our stay there. We will need to spend $ to provide Guam with all it needs to support the troops already there and now the new arrivals and 8k Marines(people) is a big impact on Guam. -----Willy