Some Marines are leaving Okinawa

by Willy / February 16, 2009 9:08 PM PST

The move of 8k of Marines from Okinawa to Guam would be hard on our boys and girls. Guam, is a small island and it needs attention to provide for the influx of new arrivals. Having served on Okinawa and knowing it provides just about everything better than Guam if only space alone would be a hardship. IMHO, putting 8k of Marines there is like stuffing a VW in a senior class prank.

http://news.yahoo.com/s/ap/20090217/ap_on_re_as/as_clinton_asia_guam

adios -----Willy Happy

8 total posts
Dumb question
by Steven Haninger / February 16, 2009 9:18 PM PST

So what's the strategic importance of them being in Okinawa and would moving to Guam change the effectiveness of their presence out there? It would seem that should be a consideration. Otherwise...bring 'em home. Maybe only Hillary knows. Happy

Bigger is better
by Willy / February 16, 2009 11:57 PM PST
In reply to: Dumb question

Just my POV:

Okinawa offers everything in a bigger land mass. Its already improved and ready for the troops. It provides less dependence on distilled water and resources in general. Its not free of shipped in items but it does provide a bigger space to store all that. Its closer to the Asian theater as a jumping off point. Last, but it may seem not important, off time can be provided in a restful setting there's just more to do. But, probably the most important as I stated its closer and that means, less travel time to what maybe a conflict in that region. But, Japan has always wanted US(military) off, so they finally getting some of that now. As I see it, we're not saving any $ by moving but fulfilling the Japanese request to lessen our stay there. We will need to spend $ to provide Guam with all it needs to support the troops already there and now the new arrivals and 8k Marines(people) is a big impact on Guam. -----Willy Happy

It seems I recall
by Angeline Booher / February 17, 2009 3:07 AM PST
In reply to: Bigger is better

..... that Japan has wanted us out of Okinawa for a long time.

The forces have been working for quite a while to combine and share some equipment, tasks and responsibilities. (This is not related to Rumsfeld''s "lean and mobile" approach.)

Let's hope that some planning began in 2006. With as stretched as the military is, to not offer a decent quality of life to dependents, or cut the tour times to one year with no accompanied, would be demoralizing, at least.

Angeline
Speakeasy Moderator

Why, you kneejerk conservative, you!
by drpruner / February 17, 2009 12:45 PM PST
In reply to: Dumb question

Still blaming Hillary! Happy
Actually, I think Willy's and Angeline's reasoning is on track. When a pro football player visits your house, I hope he's careful to ask about your furniture before sitting on it. US military hasn't always been so courteous.

Now wait...it was an honest question
by Steven Haninger / February 17, 2009 7:06 PM PST

I was asking about the strategic importance of having those Marines at the ready anyway. In the event of modern conflict, they aren't the first to be deployed. In fact, a landing area needs to be secured and this doesn't happen in a few hours or even days. So what's the difference between Oki, Guam or Honolulu? Let 'em drink from coconuts and watch...... Happy

There are still Marines on Oki?
by caktus / February 17, 2009 2:21 PM PST
In reply to: Dumb question

Even when not in a theater of combat it is still all about training and readiness. Regrettably that often means being away from home. But the good news, their always training and at the ready.

