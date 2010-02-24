Balderdash!!!
As the late, great writer Roger Miller showed, it's
"maple syruple."
"Stewardesses"
Is the longest word typed with only the left hand
And "lollipop"
Is the longest word typed with your right hand.
(Bet you tried this out mentally, didn't you?)
No word in the English language rhymes with month, orange, silver, or purple.
"Dreamt" is the only English word that ends in the letters "MT".
(Are you doubting this?)
Our eyes are always the same size from birth,
But our nose and ears
Never stop growing.
The sentence:
"The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog"
Uses every letter of the alphabet.
(Now, you KNOW you're going to try this out for accuracy, right?
The words 'racecar,'
'kayak'
And 'level'
Are the same whether they are read
Left to right or right to left (palindromes).