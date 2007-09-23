Software RAID 1, if one drive fails I can't boot just from t

When I use a RAID array the name of the drive is usually never as you wrote but another that is some virtual drive provided by the raid controller. I never reference the drives in the raid but the drives that the raid presented for use.
After reading your post days ago and pondering about it this is my thought. You are not using a true raid solution.
Bob
Hello,
I've software RAID installed with one SATA and one ATA/IDE drive. It is a combined controller so I had to add noprobe=/dev/hdc to the kernel boot line. Now the disks are named /dev/sda and /dev/sdb. There are four partitions, /dev/sda1 and /dev/sdb1 are the /dev/md0 root partition and then /dev/sda2 and /dev/sdb2 are the swap partition.
First when I removed one drive I just came to the grub command line..
Then I tried to do this in grub to make both drives bootable:
grub>device (hd0) /dev/sda
grub>root (hd0,0)
grub>setup (hd0)
grub>device (hd1) /dev/sdb
grub>root (hd1,0)
grub>setup (hd1)
grub>quit
Now it looks like normal when I get to grub apart from that the background of the boot screen is black instead of blue and then the computer just restarts when it is supposed to start/boot the system.
Any ideas of how I can solve this problem?
Regards Oskar