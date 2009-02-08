racer125,

The first thing I would suggest is trying another video input in the port where the DVD player is right now (causing the lines). If you see lines from a different peripheral (player, game console, etc) in that port, it's likely the television. If you don't get those lines, it is likely the signal being sent by the DVD player.

Now, I'm not saying it's not the television, but if it is, you do have a warranty for that and I can point you in that direction if need be.

Keep me posted.

--HDTech