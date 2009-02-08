racer125,
The first thing I would suggest is trying another video input in the port where the DVD player is right now (causing the lines). If you see lines from a different peripheral (player, game console, etc) in that port, it's likely the television. If you don't get those lines, it is likely the signal being sent by the DVD player.
Now, I'm not saying it's not the television, but if it is, you do have a warranty for that and I can point you in that direction if need be.
Keep me posted.
--HDTech
I'm starting to get wide snowy lines across my screen, usually just one going all the way across from the bottom to 1/3 - 1/2 of the way up. Sometimes it is broken into two, but is usually just one large horizontal line. It has happened now while watching a few different DVDs, I can replay the dvd and it won't be there again. It's random and VERY frustrating, as I had just purchased the TV, as well as, all the other A/V equipment only 3 months ago. I am using a Sony DVD player and Sony 7.1 Home theater system, connected with HDMIs, S-Vidio and Optical audio cables. Also using good surge protecter.
Puchased at Curcuit City and now they are going out of business, so I'm not sure on how that will go.
Should I send it in for warrentee work, is it possible that it could be my DVD player by some chance? It has yet to happen while watching reg. TV. But, in my experience, DVD probs usually result in a "pixelation" type of issue. I hate to think I just blew $800. on a bad TV.
I would greatly appreciate any suggestions on this. Has anyone else had a similar experience/problems?