Smart view 2.0 not finding my new 2014 UE40H6500

Bob
I recently purchased a Samsung UE40H6500. I intentionally bought this model because I wanted to get a 2014 TV that was as up to date as possible.
So far I am extremely disappointed with this TV's networking capabilities.
All I want is to be able to view videos, pictures and listen to music from various computers, tablets and smartphones on the same wireless network as the TV.
This TV is supposed to be able to do that but it fails.
Using the multimedia screen on smarthub, I choose to link my laptop and TV and it tells me I need to install smart view 2.0 on my laptop. The laptop is running windows 8.1.
The link that the TV says I should visit to download smartview does not work (http://www.samsung.com/smartview2) but I was able to locate it here:
http://www.samsung.com/uk/support/smartview2/index.html
When I run smartview 2, it confirms that it is connected to the same wireless network, but it cannot find my tv. Here is what smartview 2.0 shows:
http://i.imgur.com/pcsSzjf.png
This is what is showing on my TV screen while trying to connect:
http://i.imgur.com/vURcnCz.jpg
I have tried hitting, refresh, nothing happens. I have tried checking my TV's network connection and they are definitely both connected to the same wireless router.
Here are my TV's network properties:
http://i.imgur.com/2j7OMHR.jpg
Here are my laptop's connection properties:
http://i.imgur.com/O9LZM3O.png
As you can see, they both share the same IP address range.
I have tried turning the windows firewall off and that doesn't fix the problem. I have tried running smartview 2.0 in administrator mode and that doesn't fix the problem.
I have tried this with a different computer (also running win 8.1) on my network and I still get the same problem (fails to find the tv).
Finally, I have tried installing smartview 2 on my wife's Samsung Galaxy S3 (also connected to the wifi network) and it also fails to find the TV.
So I am convinced that this must have something to do with the TV.
I have a tablet (microsoft surface) as well which is supposed to be able to share content via DLNA. This cannot find the TV either.
I have also tried enabling media streaming in windows media player. Using the "Play To" function, my laptop does detect the TV, but then returns an error when ever I try to stream something to it.
The TV is connected to the wireless network and it's internet connectivity is working well.
How can I fix this? There must be other ways to share media stored on devices on my network with my TV?
I'd appreciate any help anyone can offer
This is the model in question: http://www.samsung.com/uk/consumer/tv-audio-video/televisions/flat-tvs/UE40H6500STXXU
The user manual says it can be connected to by smart view 2.0:
http://downloadcenter.samsung.com/content/UM/201407/20140728152214250/[ENG]X14DVBEUH-1.113-0626.pdf
As you can see in the screenshot (http://i.imgur.com/vURcnCz.jpg), the TV itself instructs me to download and run smart view 2.0 in order to connect a PC to it.
I haven't tried disabling the firewall on my router so I will try that next and report back. I also have a spare router which I can try using instead.
Hy,
i am from Croatia and I had the same problem yesterday..i have 48 uhd7500 samsung smart TV, Smart View 2.0 worked fine until yesterday..long story short.. what I have done is next: after reading all forums threads and finding your problem that is the same problem as mine..
1. step firewall from router off,
2.step firewall from windows off,
3 step disconect TV from wireles in network setup
4. step unpluged TV from power,
5.step waited 10 seconds then put the plug form the TV back and power on the TV..
i think that 5.step is the key one..i would try the 5.step first then see if that helped..i have talked with the guys from samsug store where i have bought the TV and they sad that the TVs in their store also have some sorte off bug..if the wireles network somehow resets then TVs in store stope brodcasting and then they have to unplug the TVs and then again find the wireles network.
I think it is a stupid bug and you have to just like in the old days if something is not working just unpluged it from power then wait a few seconds and pluged it back :)..
hope this helps
