Smart view 2.0 not finding my new 2014 UE40H6500

by Aceofspades25 / November 19, 2014 5:43 PM PST

I recently purchased a Samsung UE40H6500. I intentionally bought this model because I wanted to get a 2014 TV that was as up to date as possible.

So far I am extremely disappointed with this TV's networking capabilities.

All I want is to be able to view videos, pictures and listen to music from various computers, tablets and smartphones on the same wireless network as the TV.

This TV is supposed to be able to do that but it fails.

Using the multimedia screen on smarthub, I choose to link my laptop and TV and it tells me I need to install smart view 2.0 on my laptop. The laptop is running windows 8.1.

The link that the TV says I should visit to download smartview does not work (http://www.samsung.com/smartview2) but I was able to locate it here:

http://www.samsung.com/uk/support/smartview2/index.html

When I run smartview 2, it confirms that it is connected to the same wireless network, but it cannot find my tv. Here is what smartview 2.0 shows:

http://i.imgur.com/pcsSzjf.png

This is what is showing on my TV screen while trying to connect:

http://i.imgur.com/vURcnCz.jpg

I have tried hitting, refresh, nothing happens. I have tried checking my TV's network connection and they are definitely both connected to the same wireless router.

Here are my TV's network properties:

http://i.imgur.com/2j7OMHR.jpg

Here are my laptop's connection properties:

http://i.imgur.com/O9LZM3O.png

As you can see, they both share the same IP address range.

I have tried turning the windows firewall off and that doesn't fix the problem. I have tried running smartview 2.0 in administrator mode and that doesn't fix the problem.

I have tried this with a different computer (also running win 8.1) on my network and I still get the same problem (fails to find the tv).

Finally, I have tried installing smartview 2 on my wife's Samsung Galaxy S3 (also connected to the wifi network) and it also fails to find the TV.

So I am convinced that this must have something to do with the TV.

I have a tablet (microsoft surface) as well which is supposed to be able to share content via DLNA. This cannot find the TV either.

I have also tried enabling media streaming in windows media player. Using the "Play To" function, my laptop does detect the TV, but then returns an error when ever I try to stream something to it.

The TV is connected to the wireless network and it's internet connectivity is working well.

How can I fix this? There must be other ways to share media stored on devices on my network with my TV?

I'd appreciate any help anyone can offer

7 total posts
Clarification Request
Is there an English UK model of this?
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / November 19, 2014 11:44 PM PST
http://www.samsung.com/es/consumer/av/televisions/plano/UE40H6500SLXXC is in another language but what I read there didn't lead me to believe it would do as you asked. Yes it could be another firewall in the router issue but I couldn't tell if you disabled that one too.

As you may know, full model numbers and details might help but why not make this a warranty issue? It's not working.
Bob
UK model number
by Aceofspades25 / November 20, 2014 12:21 AM PST

This is the model in question: http://www.samsung.com/uk/consumer/tv-audio-video/televisions/flat-tvs/UE40H6500STXXU

The user manual says it can be connected to by smart view 2.0:

http://downloadcenter.samsung.com/content/UM/201407/20140728152214250/[ENG]X14DVBEUH-1.113-0626.pdf

As you can see in the screenshot (http://i.imgur.com/vURcnCz.jpg), the TV itself instructs me to download and run smart view 2.0 in order to connect a PC to it.

I haven't tried disabling the firewall on my router so I will try that next and report back. I also have a spare router which I can try using instead.

Collapse -
So Samsung isn't helping on this one?
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / November 20, 2014 12:27 AM PST
In reply to: UK model number

It's been a problem area for years. That is, Samsung might have it working but with all the changes to routers with firewalls in routers, private hot spots and what else, it's a safe bet that nothing will work out of the box.

I'm getting the feeling folk expect free network support for a TV. That is, the maker/seller is being asked to solve problems with gear they didn't sell or setup. I've seen such setups work but that was at trade shows and developer seminars.

Maybe they need to have options out there like Geek Squad to send out to set it up for folk?
Bob

Fix Smart View 2.0 can not finde TV
by donkotoj / March 24, 2015 7:11 PM PDT

Hy,

i am from Croatia and I had the same problem yesterday..i have 48 uhd7500 samsung smart TV, Smart View 2.0 worked fine until yesterday..long story short.. what I have done is next: after reading all forums threads and finding your problem that is the same problem as mine..
1. step firewall from router off,
2.step firewall from windows off,
3 step disconect TV from wireles in network setup
4. step unpluged TV from power,
5.step waited 10 seconds then put the plug form the TV back and power on the TV..
i think that 5.step is the key one..i would try the 5.step first then see if that helped..i have talked with the guys from samsug store where i have bought the TV and they sad that the TVs in their store also have some sorte off bug..if the wireles network somehow resets then TVs in store stope brodcasting and then they have to unplug the TVs and then again find the wireles network.

I think it is a stupid bug and you have to just like in the old days if something is not working just unpluged it from power then wait a few seconds and pluged it back :)..
hope this helps

Collapse -
Interesting.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / March 25, 2015 12:41 AM PDT

I never considered firewall settings to be a bug. Those would be choices made by your network builder.

And yes I noted the firewall many times. Folk new to networking won't turn the firewall so you have to let them season until they either try it or explode.
Bob

Collapse -
Answer
How to get smart view?
by joanbrown02 / March 24, 2015 7:57 PM PDT
