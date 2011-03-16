I have a few questions regarding Smart Hub TV Apps. First, the

dedicated web browser where is it located I don't see it as an option or an App. Referring to this Samsung Link

http://www.samsung.com/us/article/apps-built-for-your-tv?bvaction=viewall



Second, just updated the Youtube App to the latest version. I don't like it could you update the app with keeping the original interface. My TV automatically deleted the old Youtube app, I had to go back to App store to download the newest version its not too friendly. The original interface kept history, searches etc the new version doesn't.



When I go to launch the new App its automatically playing a video that's probably highly rated or something, I would like no video playing on start up, also you can't pause or stop a video its terrible. I can't keep favorites, Imagine if Youtube.com on your computer forced auto play of videos and did not allow a user to type in a channel or keyword no one would use Youtube anymore, I stopped using on the TV. Fix it please.....



PS: sorry for the long message