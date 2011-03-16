Samsung forum

General discussion

Smart Hub TV Apps

by AdamElmquist / March 16, 2011 11:52 AM PDT

I have a few questions regarding Smart Hub TV Apps. First, the
dedicated web browser where is it located I don't see it as an option or an App. Referring to this Samsung Link
http://www.samsung.com/us/article/apps-built-for-your-tv?bvaction=viewall

Second, just updated the Youtube App to the latest version. I don't like it could you update the app with keeping the original interface. My TV automatically deleted the old Youtube app, I had to go back to App store to download the newest version its not too friendly. The original interface kept history, searches etc the new version doesn't.

When I go to launch the new App its automatically playing a video that's probably highly rated or something, I would like no video playing on start up, also you can't pause or stop a video its terrible. I can't keep favorites, Imagine if Youtube.com on your computer forced auto play of videos and did not allow a user to type in a channel or keyword no one would use Youtube anymore, I stopped using on the TV. Fix it please.....

PS: sorry for the long message

agreed
by iaconja1 / April 15, 2011 1:17 AM PDT
In reply to: Smart Hub TV Apps

since you seem to have the same problem...
can you even choose a video on the bottom bars? the scrolling selector keeps moving with a mind of it's own...

Collapse -
Re: agreed - New!
by AdamElmquist / April 15, 2011 2:12 AM PDT
In reply to: agreed

Yes I can choose videos, that dumb featured Video always appears and no
more history previous viewed favorites nothing... I got an AppleTV for
my multimedia content, and YouTube I'm no longer using the Smart App to
use for YouTube...

Collapse -
auto youtube play of bad media taste on smart hub
by de_javo / May 24, 2011 12:57 PM PDT
In reply to: Smart Hub TV Apps

I firstly can't understand why youtube allow samsung smart hub to automatically play media by default of such crap taste. Samsung please review your marketing strategy with your smart hub. Has a major company still not relised that there is a wide range of ages and people with different taste around and can find it offensive to force a media clip to be watched. I can understand if it was a advertisement which will probably discourage purchasing this the particular product.

Collapse -
also, typing a search is a pain
by krikkew / May 29, 2011 5:36 AM PDT

Why doesn't this app use the keypad like the web browser? So on my android phone's Samsung remote I could use the on-screen keyboard.
Is there someplace where Samsung listens to app questions? They are now in the software business and should behave like that.

Collapse -
Um...you do realize
by geekchix / May 30, 2011 2:00 AM PDT

This is like asking Apple or Google to make more of the birds in angry birds yellow.

When one is dealing with apps and smart devices, you are dealing with software written by other companies for the device. I highly doubt Samsung has any input on the youtube app as far as gui, functionality, other than that it will run on the tv. All of those decisions are up to the publisher, in this case, youtube. This works the same way for any device using apps.

Collapse -
Web Browser
by techno-q / May 29, 2011 6:49 AM PDT
In reply to: Smart Hub TV Apps

The availability of the web browser on the SmartHub depends on the model of your TV.

Collapse -
Addendum
by techno-q / May 29, 2011 6:51 AM PDT
In reply to: Web Browser

Samsung doesn't write the apps. Questions or suggestions should go to the owner of the app whether it is YouTube, Netflix, Pandora, etc.

Collapse -
samsungapps.com ?
by krikkew / May 30, 2011 7:01 PM PDT
In reply to: Addendum

OK, sorry I didn't realize that the apps aren't Samsung's!
The Samsung apps site revolves around phones, TV's not mentioned. There's no support/forum/etc there. I also checked Support/For developers and the links from there.
I guess this cnet forum doesn't help either?
Or:
What's the OS/platform for the apps? Do Samsung phones and TV's share a common OS or just a common SDK so one app works on both?

Collapse -
Web browser availability?
by tuckerhs / August 4, 2011 4:01 AM PDT
In reply to: Web Browser

Is there no way to update to install or download the web browser for the smart hub on a 6000 series Samsung smart TV? I can't believe since the TV did not come with it, there is not going to be any way to add it on now.
It's a UN40D6000SFXZC.

Collapse -
I see folk are looking at TVs like the PC.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / August 4, 2011 6:34 AM PDT

A TV is still not a PC. Many are making a fundamental mistake about appliances.
Bob

Collapse -
Why do they sell cable converters for PC / Mac?
by AdamElmquist / August 4, 2011 10:09 AM PDT

Why do we want our mobile phones to do everything, we should have a separate gps a separate audio player a separate texting email device wouldn't life be better? in reference to techno-q it depends on my model, when I ordered it, my TV it was in a generic Bestbuy news paper AD, it said web browser included I'm okay that my model isn't... Technology today your TV should absolutely have PC / Mac capabilities. Apple TV, and Google TV are amazing products services...

Collapse -
Hey, I'm getting a Google TV!
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / August 4, 2011 10:22 AM PDT

Funny you should write that. The LOGITECH REVUE has been reduced to 99 bucks.

Mine will be here next week.
Bob

Collapse -
Good Luck with the LOGITECH REVUE
by AdamElmquist / August 4, 2011 11:21 AM PDT

yah that is another thing I respect makers of these to products to make money but at-least put the items at such a price to allow the masses to afford them, hope you like the REVUE.... Since Samsung has fixed the App for iOS it makes typing a breeze on the TV right from my iPod Touch....

Collapse -
It's a hit.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / January 3, 2012 12:50 AM PST

The Revue is working very well. And just like all these things I don't think it's perfected. 2 little software bugs that have you tap the escape button here and restart the player there. But it's quite nice.
Bob

Collapse -
Limited Search results for youtube and vimeo
by amanoberoi26 / January 2, 2012 6:26 PM PST

The Search in youtube app and Vimeo is limited, It does not go beyond one page and shows only 10-20 results. Is there a way to increase this as it is very frustrating.

Collapse -
Marketing fraud
by var2012 / January 3, 2012 8:06 AM PST

Samsung smart tv works on Linux kernal.
Samsung displays every functionality on the smart hub for tv adds and restrict the apps to low models.

I have recently purchased samsung PS59d6900 and web browser is not included , the app store in samsung website is not specifying which tv they are providing the functionalities.

media streaming sucks. I have 40'' sony bravia (2009 model) and media streaming works better on that.

Collapse -
If so, go get them tiger.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / January 3, 2012 8:18 AM PST
In reply to: Marketing fraud

I looked at too many models and if the web page doesn't list a browser, it never gets one. How is that fraud?

I think I understand why folk think like this today. They are used to Personal Computers and are possibly thinking that like a PC the TV can be upgraded. Sorry but there may be only so much memory or other items in the TV so one may only fix so much.

Not only that, once the set is put to market the development on the firmware feature is halted and the crew moved to next year's models.

Some are unaware of this so I thought I would write it out for you.
Bob

Collapse -
Marketing fraud
by var2012 / January 3, 2012 9:43 AM PST
Collapse -
Cool. But can't find any browser
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / January 3, 2012 9:52 AM PST
In reply to: Marketing fraud

In the manual, the specs. It looks like they used a generic shot from the series.

Good luck in your endeavors. I think any lawyer would take your money.
Bob

