Smart hub

by MontelFam / September 15, 2013 11:17 AM PDT

My Samsung smart tv UN60F7100AFXZA connects to the Internet but the smart hub will not connect, I keep getting an error that cannot connect to the network. Called tech support but could not help and due to the time difference they are closed while we are up. The tech was able to update firmware and take control of the TV, but he could not believe that he couldnt fix it. We live in Guam on a military base. I believe all the products come from the US. Please help, spent a lot of money because we like the Samsung products.

Ouch.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / September 16, 2013 2:32 AM PDT
In reply to: Smart hub

Hope there is a better answer but Smart TVs are regionalized so it's never a sure thing when we take them to other places.

TRY THIS -> Set the DNS entries to 8.8.8.8 and 8.8.4.4 and be sure the time zone is in some US state near you if the DNS didn't help.
Bob

Re: Ouch
by Samsung_HD_Tech Samsung staff / September 17, 2013 2:30 AM PDT
In reply to: Ouch.
