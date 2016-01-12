Tablets forum

Question

Small business tablets?

by Flowers239 / January 12, 2016 11:38 AM PST

We're a relatively small company that does a remarkable amount of business. We install flowers at golf courses, and recently my boss has talked about getting our supervisors tablets for when they're in the field. As the youngest and most tech-savvy person in the company, I will be the one keeping up on the maintenance of these tablets. I need to be able to keep track of the tablet usage, as well as block app downloads, some websites, and all personal usage. I've looking into Mobile Device Management, but that's a whole new ballpark for me, so I was wondering what the best way would be to monitor and maintain company policies for five tablets. Should I just find a parental lock app, and do quarterly clean outs of data? or would MDM work for me, and if so, what company/software should I use??

Iffy. Why?
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / January 12, 2016 12:00 PM PST

The companies I deal with just use a smart phone. These run about the same as the small tablets but have benefits like the techs tend to protect the phone, keep it charged and more.

As to the MDM, that's a big system so let them answer your other questions.

We need updated information
by Flowers239 / January 13, 2016 4:05 AM PST
In reply to: Iffy. Why?

We use a spreadsheet system to install our flowers (we plant over 1 million each season). In the past we always printed a giant binder full of these spreadsheets, but we found that to be extremely inefficient and expensive. We want our supervisors to be able to have all the updated spreadsheets, maps, and information available on the job site. A smartphone would be too small to read from all day, and paper is proving to be outdated and ineffective.

by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / January 13, 2016 8:07 AM PST

Which is why we developed apps for the data entry. At no time would we put a spreadsheet out in the field to tell the techs to fill in the spreadsheet. Only your newest of IT would go down that road.

The app would be tailored to the data entry as required and fit the devices of choice.

by Flowers239 / January 13, 2016 8:13 AM PST
In reply to: Which is why

All data entry is done in-office. Any spreadsheet use on the tablets would be strictly read-only. Supervisors use spreadsheets to tell what types of plants are being delivered, and where to plant them. Having tablets would allow them to have access to dropbox- and therefore the most updated data.

You have a plan so buy one tablet and test out your proposed system.

An app to show the needed details for just the one location would be better IMO since with your method they have to find the page, zoom and more. Paper wins that round as it doesn't run out of battery power, works in the rain and more.

I know you are trying but here I have fielded tech apps and systems so I share my views on this. In your case you must test out your idea.

