Small business tablets?

The companies I deal with just use a smart phone. These run about the same as the small tablets but have benefits like the techs tend to protect the phone, keep it charged and more.
As to the MDM, that's a big system so let them answer your other questions.
We're a relatively small company that does a remarkable amount of business. We install flowers at golf courses, and recently my boss has talked about getting our supervisors tablets for when they're in the field. As the youngest and most tech-savvy person in the company, I will be the one keeping up on the maintenance of these tablets. I need to be able to keep track of the tablet usage, as well as block app downloads, some websites, and all personal usage. I've looking into Mobile Device Management, but that's a whole new ballpark for me, so I was wondering what the best way would be to monitor and maintain company policies for five tablets. Should I just find a parental lock app, and do quarterly clean outs of data? or would MDM work for me, and if so, what company/software should I use??