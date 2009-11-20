Computer Help forum

General discussion

SM Controller Bus

by Tokean / November 20, 2009 4:33 AM PST

In my device manager I'm getting the "SM Bus Controller" problem. But I've downloaded each driver that my motherboard's manufacturer has to offer. And at the same time, my dvd/blu-ray player isn't being recognized by the computer. Are these two problems linked? Anyone have suggestions on how to fix them?

Motherboard: MSI 790FX-GD70 with an AMD Phenom II X4

DVD/Blu-ray: Liteon iHOS104-08

Oh and Liteon doesn't offer an downloadable driver for the player. Nor can I find one online.

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: SM Controller Bus
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: SM Controller Bus
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
12 total posts
Collapse -
Oh yeah...
by Tokean / November 20, 2009 4:36 AM PST
In reply to: SM Controller Bus

I should probably also add that I'm running Windows XP Professional SP2.

And the computer is custom built so there is no maker/model.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Chipset
by williamhardy / November 20, 2009 4:58 AM PST
In reply to: Oh yeah...

SM Bus is usually chipset related. Verify your chipset (you can use CPU-z) do to this, and then download the latest driver package from the appropriate vendor (intel, nvidia, etc.)

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
No dice
by Tokean / November 20, 2009 5:26 AM PST
In reply to: Chipset

It didn't work. Thanks though.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Try.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / November 20, 2009 4:53 AM PST
In reply to: SM Controller Bus

1. The motherboard driver package from that board's web site.

2. The CD/DVD has no driver. Since about Windows 95 it's been in Windows with improving support over the versions for recording. Some confuse recording applications with drivers. Look up IMGBURN and CDBURNERXP for good free recording apps.

3. There are NO FREE BLU RAY (software) PLAYERS. A brutal lesson is to not buy those drives without the player application. For DVD play go find VLC PLAYER.
Bob

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Well..
by Tokean / November 20, 2009 4:58 AM PST
In reply to: Try.

I've tried the packages from MSI and none of them seem to remove it.

I have the disc for Cyberlink PowerDVD 8 BD but I can't use it due to the player not being recognized right now. I'll try those other two you mentioned though, thank you.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Deeper well.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / November 20, 2009 5:23 AM PST
In reply to: Well..
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Tried the fix
by Tokean / November 20, 2009 5:40 AM PST
In reply to: Deeper well.
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
So the ATI System Drivers are in or not?
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / November 20, 2009 8:21 AM PST
In reply to: Tried the fix

And this is connected to which connection?

I can't get a picture of how the OS was installed and then which drivers as well as what drive to what connection.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
PS. DId you notice that other driver?
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / November 20, 2009 10:25 AM PST
In reply to: Tried the fix

"This INF file removes the unresolved hardware detection (YELLOW BANG! associated with devices that do not have the proper driver installed)"

Many don't like an unclean device manager so work the entire list of drivers.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Yes
by Tokean / November 20, 2009 11:00 AM PST

I have gone down the list. None of them, not even the one designed for it seems to get the job done. I don't think it's effecting my computer at all, but it's just a bit unsettling knowing that something is not working properly.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Then let me share.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / November 20, 2009 11:24 AM PST
In reply to: Yes

I've seen people chase the "item in the device manager" for years. I have to be a little more pragmatic. Let's stick to what does not work.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to Computer Help forum 12 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.