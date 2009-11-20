SM Controller Bus

I should probably also add that I'm running Windows XP Professional SP2.
And the computer is custom built so there is no maker/model.
In my device manager I'm getting the "SM Bus Controller" problem. But I've downloaded each driver that my motherboard's manufacturer has to offer. And at the same time, my dvd/blu-ray player isn't being recognized by the computer. Are these two problems linked? Anyone have suggestions on how to fix them?
Motherboard: MSI 790FX-GD70 with an AMD Phenom II X4
DVD/Blu-ray: Liteon iHOS104-08
Oh and Liteon doesn't offer an downloadable driver for the player. Nor can I find one online.