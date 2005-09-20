Cameras forum

General discussion

SLR vs "point & shoot"

by Marie Boyer / September 20, 2005 7:49 PM PDT

I am looking to upgrade from my Canon S410, (which I love for what it is), to an SLR. Before I plunk down the big bucks, however, I thought it worth asking if I can simply upgrade to a better "point and shoot." My main concern is faster speed.

I lose a heck of a lot of pictures because of delay -- even though I use the trick of pushing the button down half-way and locking in the photo.

Are there upgrades short of an SLR that will increase speed so I do not lose the photo moment? I love Canon, so if you know of a Canon camera that qualifies, I would be very interested.

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: SLR vs "point & shoot"
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: SLR vs "point & shoot"
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
53 total posts (Page 1 of 2)
Collapse -
Probably overkill, but I can tell you that the 20D doesn't
by Kiddpeat / September 20, 2005 9:12 PM PDT
In reply to: SLR vs "point & shoot"

lose any moments (Canon 20D). Virtually instant on, and able to shoot at up to 5 frames per second in high resolution jpeg. I was shooting musicians over the weekend, and couldn't catch the 'moment' even though I was looking for it. I simply started shooting in burst mode, and caught lots of 'moments'. BTW, I stayed in raw format, and it was able to shoot long enough to get my shots.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Is SLR necessary?
by ericinaz / October 9, 2005 8:45 AM PDT

I recently upgraded from a good quality Nikon 950, that I categorized as a 'point & shoot' primarily because of its' size. At 2 megapixels it does what I want it to to do on a daily basis - mostly photos on various member boards for technical or historical question illustrations & some e-mail pics. I rarely use the finer, higher resolution settings, because a normal VGA format is best for posting or sending e-mail. On the high resolution settings it will produce near photo quality 5X7" and acceptable 8X10" photos. I almost exclusively use the LCD screen instead of the viewfinder - even in bright daylight it shows me what I need to know about the photo in progress.

I recently purchased a Minolta DiMAge 7Hi. A few years ago it was Minolta's hi-dollar tip-of-the-technology camera. At 5 megapixels, it handles finer detail to my complete satisfaction.

As for SLR: Spending the bulk of my photographic career using a 35mm 'REAL' SLR that allows you to see directly thru the camera lens, I've decided the Digital SLR is simply a technological feelgood. You really don't see thru the actual camera lens with a Digital SLR, but view an electronic image thru a viewfinder - same as on your old camcorder. It's simply a tiny viewscreen with an eyepiece. You see the same thing with the bigger LCD screen, and the LCD seems to consume much less power.

From what I see of current model SLR's, their main advantage is a bigger, faster, higer resolution lens; the "SLR" title is a misnomer bordering on technical BS - I rarely use that feature on my camera, as the LCD screen does just fine.

In making my decision, two other factors led me to choose Minolta's older model: Compact Flash use and power source. Advances in cell phone and PDA technology have given the camera industry better battery life then ever before. My Old Nikon ran great on the NiMH batteries of the day - easily 200 frames, even with some flash use before I had to switch to the back up set. AA's on my 'new' camera are the biggerst reason that 2-3 years ago Minolta's newer models began to use LI ion batteries, with greater storage capacity. In the meantime, NiMH batteries today (vs 3 years ago) are of sufficiently greater capacity at 2500MaH that all I need for a weekend of travel is 2 extra sets of AA's in the camera bag 'just in case' - usually the 3rd set comes home untouched or ends up in the Walkman. I'm resistant to the idea that if I want a back up battery for my camera that I need to buy a hi-dollar, specialty LI ion battery that only fits my camera. At $50-80 for the Lithium Ion battery, vs 2 extra sets of 2500MaH AA's at under $20, the dolllar savings be applied towards gas or lunch money...

The final questions are simply this: Will a newer point & shoot do what your old one won't or do you crave the newer, higher megapixel camera just to keep up with your friends? Writing speed to the digital media is quicker in newer cameras, but how much sequential frame work will you do? Are you willing to plug in that dead camera for anywhere between 15 minutes and 2 hours just to recharge it, or are you willing to spend big to get a back up proprietary battery? Do you want an SLR just because the 'pros' in the responding crowd say it's the way to go? Chances are that you already have adjustments for white balance, spot vs area metering, TIFF or RAW file settings, fill-in flash capability, digital zoom ? do you require this stuff on a routine basis? Do you have an inventory of Compact Flash cards already, or is storage media not of a deciding concern. For me, AA batteries and compact flash cards were the deciding factors in choosing the right camera having a better quality lens & more bells & whistles.

Bottom line is, if you have experience using 35mm SLR cameras and are jonesin? for the ?good ol? days?, then go for an SLR. Otherwise, todays? p&s camera can capably do what you need done and can react faster than you can. Many of today?s p&s cameras have manual settings so you can control either aperture or shutter speed, and many other features not available in a camera of a decade ago at any price. Most families I know just want some good quality pictures & want to concentrate on ?capturing the moment?, rather than tinkering with the camera. Me? I grew up in the pre auto-focus/zoom & auto-exposure era, so I?m used to controlling the destiny of my photos the ?old fashun? way.

Go to http://www.steves-digicams.com/ for a wealth of information on cameras, features and even sources for price comparison.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
DSLR
by snapshot2 Forum moderator / October 9, 2005 11:06 AM PDT
In reply to: Is SLR necessary?

I have to correct your description of the viewfinder on DSLR cameras.

I don't know which DSLR camera you were describing, but the Nikon, Canon and Olympus DSLR cameras do have Optical Through The Lens (TTL) viewfinders.

What you described is the EVF viewfinder found on some non-DSLR cameras, such as the Konica Minolta 7Hi.

Here is a link that describes viewfinders:

http://www.dpreview.com/learn/?/key=viewfinder

...
..
.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Viewfinders
by ericinaz / October 11, 2005 9:25 AM PDT
In reply to: DSLR

Minolta, Fuji, Kodak, are but a few of the more commonly found, moderately priced cameras, using EVF finders. I hadn't planned a comprehensive study of all major brands, but what I've seen in the past few weeks formed my response.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
SLRs and P&S compacts
by sunray / September 28, 2005 10:39 PM PDT
In reply to: SLR vs "point & shoot"

I too thought in this way but decided not to go for an SLR . The main reason is the weight and non-portability (If I buy an expensive SLR, it would be an overkill if I dont buy/use those 30-200 or 300 lenses, but they are real bulk and pain to carry around)
Also one has to use the viewfinder instead of the usual LCD for composing (also forgo the swivel LCD advantages, 640X480 Video option etc)
I plan to explore the Fuji/Panasonic models (I heard that some of them are fast)

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Buy the SLR
by gkearnes / September 29, 2005 10:05 PM PDT
In reply to: SLRs and P&S compacts

I have owned two Sony's and two Canon Point and Shoot cameras. I now own an Olympus 300-Evolt and Canon Rebel XT. The Canon wins hands down, I have captured those hard shots I could never get with the point and shooters. Can't go wrong the Canon.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
SLR & Point and Shoot
by ed howell / September 29, 2005 10:50 PM PDT
In reply to: Buy the SLR

I have to agree that the best choice would be to go with the SLR. The weight is a factor that you should consider when you choose your camera because if it is to heavy it will stay at home:(

I recently purchased the Digital Rebel XT and it is a dream come true after using the Canon F-1 for years. I am also considering buying a Canon S70 as a back up and everyday carry around camera (it also uses the same CF card).

Good luck.

Ed

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Weight is probably, on balance, a good thing. It helps
by Kiddpeat / September 30, 2005 4:34 AM PDT
In reply to: SLR & Point and Shoot

keep the camera steady while you shoot. The small point & shoots IMO are very hard to hold steady. Superior pictures should get you carrying the camera in spite of its weight.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Weight to steady the camera - interesing point
by sunray / October 1, 2005 2:10 AM PDT

It would interesting to know how much one can zoom without need for tripod. i.e with DSLR body and lenses in a normal daylight for a resonably good quality picture (ISO 800?)
Though it might depend on one's training/steady hand etc, it would be nice to know the practical limits.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
I zoom fairly often at the equivalent of 320mm (200*1.6),
by Kiddpeat / October 1, 2005 6:35 AM PDT

but the lense is stablilized which helps a lot. Also, it's usually sunny, so the shutterspeed is pretty fast to begin with.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Experience outweighs extrapolation!
by sunray / October 1, 2005 2:03 AM PDT
In reply to: SLR & Point and Shoot

So it seems from all the views expressed in this forum from those who faced the same question, made a choice to upgrade to DSLR and found it enriching in one way or another irrespective of the supposed constraints (weight/lack of movie mode/no lcd for picture composing etc) Good inputs to occupy the mind this weekend!

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
No LCD for composition is not a disadvantage. It forces a
by Kiddpeat / October 1, 2005 6:39 AM PDT

good three point support of the camera which helps prevent blurring. Even when the LCD showed the composition, I never used it for that purpose. It's too hard to see, and too hard to steady the camera.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
P&S v. SLR
by Scribe1939 / September 29, 2005 10:48 PM PDT
In reply to: SLR vs "point & shoot"

I recently purchased a Nikon D50 and get excellent results. However, I have a Nikon N70 with two lenses, so it made sense.

There are many point-and-shoots out there which give excellent results. I recommend you check some of the digital camera test sites, such as Steve's digi-cams, dpreview, etc where they photo galleries, and have reviewed a large number of cameras.

lhuffman

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
P&S vs. SLR
by bucksguy14 / September 30, 2005 12:48 AM PDT
In reply to: P&S v. SLR

I'm a Nikon bigot, having an N70 and recently acquired a D70. I don't have a problem with the weight of either and have a 1/2 dozen lenses that are compatible. I carry them in a Lowepro backpack which is, IMHO, much easier to tote than something that hangs from my shoulder. I, also, have a Nikon Coolpix 5400 that I keep in my computer bag (also a Lowepro backpack!) and/or glove compartment for shots when I'm traveling to clients or just doing errands, etc. I carry the 5400 in my pocket when I'm out for my daily walk at a lake near our home. I still shoot film on occasion, but it's not unusual for me to shoot a couple of hundred pictures at one of my grandchildren's sporting events or birthday parties with the D70. The battery life is terrific and you can delete anything you don't like. Go for it!!!

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
both have their pro's and con's
by photog4funn / September 30, 2005 1:57 AM PDT
In reply to: P&S vs. SLR

I love my Canon XT SLR because I can change lenses and capture action easier due to less shutter lag. It does require more post processing of the image though and SLR's do not have a movie mode which I miss.
I also love my Canon G3 (3 yrs. old but still a superb camera) for it's portability and sharp pictures. My favorite part of it is the swivel LCD screen which easily allows me to capture pictures from low or high aspects. I use both camera's regularly.
I am thrilled with my XT which has allowed me to rediscover my love of more professional photography. For years I only used a film SLR until the digital craze came along.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Movie mode.
by Kiddpeat / September 30, 2005 4:13 AM PDT

Although they lack movie mode, I think burst mode is better anyway. My Canon 20D can shoot 5 frames per second which is great for capturing that 'moment' that you are frequently looking for. These are high resolution photos rather than the low res images that movies generally consist of. If you want good movies, a camcorder is the best way anyway although I do understand the attraction of the capability.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Shutter delay
by jmacm / September 29, 2005 10:55 PM PDT
In reply to: SLR vs "point & shoot"

If your main concern is shutter delay (the time between pressing the button fully and getting the shot) check the reviews on DPReview.com. Their newer reviews include shutter delay from both pre-focused and unfocused, as well as start up time. Check the "Timings and Sizings" section. For instance, Canon's PowerShot SD500 has virtually no lag when pre focused.

If the only reason you're thinking of upgrading to a Digital SLR is shutter lag, I'd just go with a newer camera. Digital SLRs aren't nearly as portable--instead of missing shots because of shutter lag you'll miss shots because you don't have the camera with you. That's why most serious amateurs and even a lot of pros carry a point and shoot with them everywhere.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
go with an SLR
by videoguy220 / September 29, 2005 11:49 PM PDT
In reply to: Shutter delay

Portability won't be too much of an issue - the Canon Digital Rebel XT is pretty tiny as far as SLRs go and will give you a lot more fleibility in how you shoot. I've never seen a serious pro carry a point and shoot - they just aren't fast enough and don't give you all the lens options which is something a point and shoot can never have. A lot of moments can get missed simply because it's too dark and with an SLR, you can buy a fast lens which will get shots almost anywhere.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Pros do carry P&S
by riff / October 2, 2005 8:03 AM PDT
In reply to: go with an SLR

I love my DSLR, and I usually don't carry a P&S camera, but if you read photography magazines and just open your eyes you'll see that the SLR isn't right for every occasion. And even professionals want to take candid shots at a party with something small and light. If yoy pull out your 70-200 f/2.8 lens everyone at the party will know you're taking pictures and know you're serious. The playful mood will end and everyone will feel watched.

Marie, get a new Point and Shooter. Camera companies know that shutter delay is the first complaint about digital compacts, so they have been improving. Just go to dpreview.com and browse the cameras you like. Shutter lag is listed for most new cameras. And if you still have some money left over certainly invest in a DSLR. You'll be taking pictures you woould have never imagined before, and even with my 6MPixel DSLR (and a good tripod) I've taken picures I've printed poster size and been pleased. (A 6MP DSLR will take better pictures than an 8MPix compact due to larger sensor size and 'usually' better optics)

So go on and read reviews, you'll be pleased to see that most new cameras have small enough shutter lag that you won't be missing any more moments. Whether you buy a big camera or a small one, be sure it's a camera you'll use.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Speed isn't the only thing you get with an SLR
by picturedean / September 30, 2005 12:55 AM PDT
In reply to: SLR vs "point & shoot"

SLRs like the Cannon Digital Rebel XT use a much larger CMOS sensor than any point and shoot so even if the point and shoot camera has the same number of megapixels the Eight megapixel sensor used in the SLR will have much better image quality. Also the image processor is faster with less power consumption. The Second generation CMOS used in the XT is 22.2x14.8mm. The cannon powershot 550 is only (7.18 x 5.32 mm) And I?m leaving out a lot of other good things about SLRs. You can do more and have more fun.
Dean MInton

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Canon EOS 20D
by RickW9 / September 30, 2005 1:26 AM PDT
In reply to: SLR vs "point & shoot"

I switched last year from an old Casio p&s to the EOS 20D - I've taught a number of people to use their cameras, and did the research on this and several other cameras before I made the purchase. No point and shoot compares to the adaptability of a good DSLR.I have described this as "the most honest camera I have ever owned" with good reason.
There is no digital magnification. To adapt it for specific types of shooting, you simply swap the lens. I chose this instead of the rebel because there is no limit on the lenses you can use - it will run either the special digital EF-S series lenses, or the pro EF lenses with no special adapters, and is the most programmable camera I have used. It works excellently in all lighting conditions, has more automated features than you need, and has a full set of "Creative mode" options that make it useful in just about any type of photography. It requiers some time and effort to get used to all the manual adjustments, but until you are comfortable with them, the auto functions will work just fine. I'm sure there are many users who will never select the creative mode settings, because it is so versatile with the auto settings. The controls are easy to learn, very conveniently positioned, and the speed is unbeleivable. It will shoot 4 frames per second, 23 frames per burst, and requires only .2 seconds to start. I have taken over 1 GB of pictures on 1 battery charge, with and without the built in flash, and definitely reccomend it highly. (I always leave the switch on, even in the case - pushing the switch halfway on this one turns it on immediately, and it shuts off automatically after 1 minute, if you stop shooting.)

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Can't go wrong with EOS 20D.
by picturedean / September 30, 2005 3:16 AM PDT
In reply to: Canon EOS 20D

Rick is right about the EOS 20D. The price may drop a little around christmas. what a bargan that would be.
Dean

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Ditto except it is 5 frames per second.
by Kiddpeat / September 30, 2005 4:30 AM PDT
In reply to: Canon EOS 20D

It is an incredible camera. Do you know those times when the perfect moment comes right after you press the shutter? On the 20D, you simply press the shutter button again as fast as you can, and voila! It's happened many times for me.

However, if you're going to use flash, get a Canon flash unit. The built in works fine, but....

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
i just read the specs (beaut Camera btw!) what is
by jonah jones / September 30, 2005 3:03 PM PDT
In reply to: Canon EOS 20D

Other features Orientation sensor?

.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
You probably mean the camera's ability to determine if the
by Kiddpeat / September 30, 2005 4:46 PM PDT

camera is turned on its side to take a picture. You then get a tall, thin picture rather than a wide, short one. The camera will flip the image in the LCD after the shot is taken so you can see it with the camera level.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
(NT) (NT) gotcha! thanks
by jonah jones / September 30, 2005 4:55 PM PDT
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
SLR-like cameras
by luisrlopez / September 30, 2005 1:59 AM PDT
In reply to: SLR vs "point & shoot"

I can tell in my experience SLR-like cameras can be a good option just like the canon Powershot PRO-1. You can get continuos drive of 2.5 fps, max 6 images.

Would you be interested in full reviews...

http://www.dpreview.com/reviews/specs/Canon/

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
SLR or not
by anyport / September 30, 2005 2:53 AM PDT
In reply to: SLR vs "point & shoot"

All the comments here have been reasonably accurate. It boils down to size and weight vs. quality and flexibility. I recently bought a Nikon D70, and I can tell you that the fast on, fast focus, and near zero shutter delay have let me get the pictures I was missing before with a point & shoot. A SLR will make you think more about photography if you want to really benefit from it's capabilities.

The Rebel XT is very compact (a little too small for my hands), so it may be a good choice if it feels good to you. However, be warned that the kit lens is one of Canon's poorest efforts, so figure on some additional expense. Many buy the XT body only and then choose a better piece of glass for this reason.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Thank you everyone! I am looking at the Nikon D50...
by Marie Boyer / September 30, 2005 5:32 AM PDT
In reply to: SLR vs "point & shoot"

I am a big Canon fan, as are most people who responded in this thread. However, as I study the SLRs, the Nikon D50 is a whopping $200 less than the Digital Rebel.

Anyone have a reason NOT to spend $200 less on the Nikon? (I have read the reviews and they seem comparable; the 2 megapixel difference is something I am not concerned about.) I may take the SLR plunge with the more affordable Nikon D50, unless people hop on here and persuade me otherwise. Thanks for all the advice thus far!

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Keep the S410
by andy055 / September 30, 2005 9:39 AM PDT

Keep the S410 and also get a Digital Rebel. All the software and memory cards are the same so you can use both in both cameras.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to Cameras forum 53 total posts (Page 1 of 2)
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.