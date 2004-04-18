I have a IBM 300PL with windows 98 and main server being outlook, dial up.

My computer has always been a little slower because I live out of town and the phone lines are old, no cable either.

Well my problem is When I open a page, or a site or send mail it seems to take forever for it to load on the screen and more often then before it kicks me off line even before finishing.

I doesn't do this all the time but gradually works up to it , for example I can tell before it starts kicking me off line because it gets slower and slower after about 6 tries then starts kicking me. When I notice it getting slow and MIGHT kick me I have tried to STOP the process but it still does even after stopped.

sometimes it helps to reboot the whole system but that again is only temporary.

I don't use my outlook as my main mail box I use hotmail don't think thats the problem,



THINGS I HAVE DONE ARE;

gotten new phone lines installed in the home with only one line to the computer, and made sure all connected wires are properly connected and not loose.

--- kept the amount of pages one to a minimum

--- Not opened or done anything while the page or site is opening (been patient waiting)

--- Looked at the setting for my connection to the internet and setting to my server but haven't changed any because I doen't know what they should be set at.



If you have any ideas or suggestions please feel free to let me know as I am starting to loose interest in the computer for this reason it is a real pain, and takes up so much time reconnecting all the time.



thanks

Kari

Posted by: karbar