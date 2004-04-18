Sounds like some connection problem. If it's good inside the house, it could be a problem outside the house. But it could be a not too good modem also.

Start with setting your modem properties to write a modem log (typically a *.log file in the windows-folder), and see it that gives a clue regarding the speed and quality of the connection, and the reason for the disconnect.

Connecting a different computer/modem (find one of a friend or relation) with you or connecting your computer in someone else's home could give a lot of insight also. Such a swapping operation often gives good results, because it narrows the problem area.

Hope this helps.


Kees