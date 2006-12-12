Web Hosting, Design, & Coding forum

General discussion

Slow socket processing with Windows XP

by sedge9711 / December 12, 2006 2:40 AM PST

A VC++ application opens a TCP/IP stream socket to a legacy system. The legacy system sends a total of approx 26K bytes of data in messages that are 252 bytes in size. The VC++ application uses Receive(&size, 4) and Receive(&buf, size) to receive the data. Under Windows 2000 all of this is done in 1 to 2 seconds. Under Windows XP (with a faster processor), this takes around 7 seconds. The socket parameters have not been tuned on either system, just the defaults are used. Does anyone know why this would take SO much longer on the XP system?

Delays occur in many places.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / December 12, 2006 2:46 AM PST

Since no code was shared I'll not write long about all the possible areas save one. A similar issue cropped up and it was a DNS issue. I fixed that one by placing the resolution in the HOSTS file.

Since you have no source code I won't share other issues such as XP's firewall.

Bob

XP's socket processing delay
by sedge9711 / December 14, 2006 3:42 AM PST

Thanks, Bob. The socket processing delay was not XP's firewall, but McAfee's virus scan. Sorry to waste your time. Thanks for the input.

