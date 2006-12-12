Slow socket processing with Windows XP

Since no code was shared I'll not write long about all the possible areas save one. A similar issue cropped up and it was a DNS issue. I fixed that one by placing the resolution in the HOSTS file.
Since you have no source code I won't share other issues such as XP's firewall.
A VC++ application opens a TCP/IP stream socket to a legacy system. The legacy system sends a total of approx 26K bytes of data in messages that are 252 bytes in size. The VC++ application uses Receive(&size, 4) and Receive(&buf, size) to receive the data. Under Windows 2000 all of this is done in 1 to 2 seconds. Under Windows XP (with a faster processor), this takes around 7 seconds. The socket parameters have not been tuned on either system, just the defaults are used. Does anyone know why this would take SO much longer on the XP system?