by krisad / March 24, 2007 9:26 AM PDT

Can someone help me PLEASE. I have a PC w/ IP4 w/ Windows XP with a cable connection, no matter how much i defrag, clean the drives it runs slows, its slow to start up and the internet is slow to come up PLEASE HELP

Slow Computer
by mcgilbdd / March 24, 2007 1:19 PM PDT
Make sure you have your Antivirus program updated, (you ARE running one I hope) then download a free program called Spybot Search and Destroy. Run it. If it starts reporting lots of spyware, you probably have a seriously infected computer. Also, Windows Defender is free rom the Microsoft web site, and works reasonably well as a spyware
defense.
If neither of these programs report anything unusual, check for too many programs loading at start-up. There is a section in Spybot Tools (startup) that will let you trim back and temporarly disable some of the things that start on boot. You really don't need too many thins to start automatically. Just your antivirus program. The rest are usually not truly necessary.
If all of these things don't help, you could have a hardware problem with memory, or main board, or CPU that is starting to fade out on you.
A good test, (given that you have no highjacker spyware or virus)
is to hit the F8 key and boot in the safe mode. If it boots fast in the safe mode, PROBABLY you have software/driver problems. Eliminate them one by one by typing "msconfig" at the command prompt while in Windows....there are screens there that can help.

Please Try This..
by Grif Thomas Forum moderator / March 25, 2007 11:24 AM PDT
Click on the link below to clean up your computer and eliminate those unnecessary startup programs and services.. It may take a while to perform all the steps, but it should make the comp run and boot smoother:

Cleanup Things To Do

Hope this helps.

Grif

Spring cleaning
by blueswirls / March 25, 2007 3:07 PM PDT
Some good advice here so far. Here are some more thoughts... Don't rely on Windows XP utilities such as DiskCleanup to do all the spring cleaning for you. There are many free utilities on download.com; it's honestly a matter of preference (sorting by user or editor ratings is never a bad idea). No matter what you program you decide on, make sure you know what you are doing with it before giving it the okay to "clean up". Registry clean ups for example can be disastrous. Use control panel>add/remove programs every couple of months and uninstall whatever you no longer need. Do your best to keep your files are folders organized...it will save you later on.

