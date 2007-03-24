Make sure you have your Antivirus program updated, (you ARE running one I hope) then download a free program called Spybot Search and Destroy. Run it. If it starts reporting lots of spyware, you probably have a seriously infected computer. Also, Windows Defender is free rom the Microsoft web site, and works reasonably well as a spyware

defense.

If neither of these programs report anything unusual, check for too many programs loading at start-up. There is a section in Spybot Tools (startup) that will let you trim back and temporarly disable some of the things that start on boot. You really don't need too many thins to start automatically. Just your antivirus program. The rest are usually not truly necessary.

If all of these things don't help, you could have a hardware problem with memory, or main board, or CPU that is starting to fade out on you.

A good test, (given that you have no highjacker spyware or virus)

is to hit the F8 key and boot in the safe mode. If it boots fast in the safe mode, PROBABLY you have software/driver problems. Eliminate them one by one by typing "msconfig" at the command prompt while in Windows....there are screens there that can help.