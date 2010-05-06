Over at the CNET networking forum we suggest, router defaults, simple SSID and WPA.
Try that.
Bob
I have a wireless router, a Linksys WRT54G. I use my MacBook Pro and my girlfriend uses her Toshiba Satellite over the home WiFi. For some reason I have a slow internet connection on the MacBook, but on the Toshiba the internet runs smoothly (the Toshiba has no problem playing World Of Warcraft over the home WiFi). When I'm connected to my school's WiFi the internet runs smoothly there. So I'm not sure where the problem exists. Is it my MacBook or is it my wireless router? Can the latest Apple updates affect my internet connection? What can I do about it?
Thanks.