I do not own or have access to this model but a common area I check is to see what's on the bootable devices list. If it's my machine I remove all bootable devices except the hard disk. Now I never do that for a client since they rarely want to go add the CD to the boot list and set it first. So for right or wrong most bios's default to having that in the list and first in line.

Look over what's plugged into the USB ports and remove those during testing.
Bob