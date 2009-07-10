I do not own or have access to this model but a common area I check is to see what's on the bootable devices list. If it's my machine I remove all bootable devices except the hard disk. Now I never do that for a client since they rarely want to go add the CD to the boot list and set it first. So for right or wrong most bios's default to having that in the list and first in line.
Look over what's plugged into the USB ports and remove those during testing.
Bob
i have an dell inspiron 1525 with bios revision a16 running the windows 7 RC, it takes like 30 secs to boot the bios *just the bios*.
is this normal? when i got this laptop before i put win. 7 and upgraded the bios to a16 it was fast, it only took a few secs. to boot up.
if there are any suggestions please make them quite detailed, i have no sense of using the bios.
thanks to everyone who is willing to help me