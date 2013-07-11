iPhones, iPods, & iPads forum

Slight curved (bulging) iPad 2 screen!!!

by A-G- / July 11, 2013 10:00 AM PDT

Hi all,
After a hard day with dealing with my iPad, other fellows using it too, and I have to say that we really used it harshly, few holding it from the extreme edge, leaving the whole ipad tolerating its own weight, and the the smart cover weight, by its own aluminum body strength.
Besides all that (that might be not so clear to you Happy ), at home, I took away the iPad cover, then tried to check its leveling on a flat surface; and when putting it on the glassy screen face, to check its flatness leveling, I found that the ipad is slightly curved up, it was slightly bulging, as there was a slight gap between the centre of the iPad, when it on the glass face.
I am kindda paranoid about the iPad strength to withstand such harsh uses, I really doubt that it is not that stengthful, So Is there anyone has an opinion about that, Is the iPad 2 really originally have this slight buldge or curve when leveled for its glass face flatness, Can any one check that and make me calm down :)>

All Answers

Link, comment.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / July 11, 2013 10:08 AM PDT
Actually
by A-G- / July 11, 2013 10:34 AM PDT
In reply to: Link, comment.

Actually I don't know whether this slight bent is a normal thing or not, that's why I wish someone with an iPad2 would test it the same and tell his results

(NT) It's more accurate to name it a bulge, not a bent
by A-G- / July 11, 2013 10:42 AM PDT
In reply to: Actually
And no iPad owner I know
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / July 11, 2013 10:44 AM PDT

would set it face down unprotected.

Do you hate this thing?

Yes
by A-G- / July 12, 2013 3:32 AM PDT

You know the smart case of the iPad has a heavy face cover, that sometimes fellows and me just hold the iPad from the far end of the right edge, leaving this magnets full face cover clinging in air, and the weight on the iPad body.
How much an iPad can tolerate this action, and how much its body can bear such a bending force.

So far
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / July 12, 2013 3:38 AM PDT
In reply to: Yes

I've yet to see any issue with our iPads when we pick them up or hold them by the edges or such. I guess some folk could sit on them or try to twist them but you know better.
Bob

I know
by A-G- / July 12, 2013 4:24 AM PDT
In reply to: So far

I know that it's kind of a sturdy device, but bcoz I have not seen any where online or offline the main aluminum body and its degree of sturdiness, I doubt that it's not that tough to hold the bending forces exhibited in the way of usage that I described before. Moreover, I am very anxious about such things because when you have few hundred dollars difficultly saved till you get something like an iPad, you would be questionable for things like that like me.
Thanks anyway

If you are so concerned about the bending and
by mrmacfixit Forum moderator / July 12, 2013 9:29 AM PDT
In reply to: I know

the "few hundred dollars difficultly saved", then DON'T hold the iPad like that.

Easy solution.

P

Funny reply
by A-G- / July 12, 2013 9:31 AM PDT

but you can't put ur self in a robot mode for a single typical use of a device in all situations in this life.

Ipad.
by Dafydd Forum moderator / July 12, 2013 9:35 AM PDT
In reply to: Funny reply

Do you cross your legs with your Ipad on your thigh and bear down on it with your hands?

DAFYDD.

One more sacrastic useless reply!!!!
by A-G- / July 12, 2013 7:34 PM PDT
In reply to: Ipad.

What's the point of that, but actually if this the bending force you are being sarcastic of, then yes, it's that typical force but through another way of usage or action, and If you read well the case, you will know that it's not me all the time, I work within a group where we collaborate through everything, and that specific usages or actions are from my fellows.

It's like toys then?
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / July 13, 2013 2:42 AM PDT

You say someone in your group is abusing the toy. Soon the toy will break and they won't be able to play with it or the group will get after them.

I don't see any issue here. Just using one hand to pick up any iPad would be tough to do any damage. However if you tried to twist it with two hands then all bets are off.

Why anyone would expect these devices to stand up to abuse is beyond me. Picking it up by the edge with one hand would not result in any damage as the models we have are not that fragile.
Bob

Answer
Even children are careful with iPads
by Devoted2as / July 14, 2013 8:17 PM PDT

Many schools now have children as young as in 2nd grade using iPads. Yes, in schools all around the country. My grand son uses one in his class and he is 8 years old. All the way up to high school students, like my nephew. All these school kids use them, trying to be careful, but once in a while with their sticky hands and have them accidentally fall off their desks or get lost under snow boots in the classroom closet, yet they still manage to actually work! At the end of the school year, the iPads are wiped off and turned in. And they 99% of the time . . . still work! So, if kids of various ages don't damage them in regular school day use (I can't speak for some schools that allow kids to bring them home), then older, mature, educated office workers (or whatever your group of people might be) could be: just fooling around to see how much harm they can do - as a joke - before the iPad gets damaged - or - they need training in the proper care of ALL office, school, home, store, work or other equipment - not only iPads. I have never seen anyone write in here that their group of people held their copy machine up by the edge and wondered how much they could do before it broke, or - worse yet - haven't seen people write in here and say they rammed their new sports car into a wall because a rowdy group of folks takes turns using it, and they wondered how much damage it could really take. What is taught to the little kids in the classroom should be taught to you and your co-workers: Try your best to take care of everything on this planet. Make it last a long time. Use things carefully and respect them. (In other words, don't jump on the bed or it will wear out 4 years faster). Unless you are rich beyond belief (and even then), TAKE CARE OF THINGS and treat them with respect and use them how they are made and intended and supposed to be used not how you think you can devise how to abuse them. If you need something more accident proof, go buy something else. Probably the army does! Good luck, and train those co-workers on your team, take charge!

