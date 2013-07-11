Slight curved (bulging) iPad 2 screen!!!

While I will not comment about the abuse this one took I will supply this link.
-> http://www.techrepublic.com/photos/apple-ipad-2-teardown/6201759
So it is repairable and parts, at least here in the USA are found all over. Why not replace the bent part?
Bob
Hi all,
After a hard day with dealing with my iPad, other fellows using it too, and I have to say that we really used it harshly, few holding it from the extreme edge, leaving the whole ipad tolerating its own weight, and the the smart cover weight, by its own aluminum body strength.
Besides all that (that might be not so clear to you ), at home, I took away the iPad cover, then tried to check its leveling on a flat surface; and when putting it on the glassy screen face, to check its flatness leveling, I found that the ipad is slightly curved up, it was slightly bulging, as there was a slight gap between the centre of the iPad, when it on the glass face.
I am kindda paranoid about the iPad strength to withstand such harsh uses, I really doubt that it is not that stengthful, So Is there anyone has an opinion about that, Is the iPad 2 really originally have this slight buldge or curve when leveled for its glass face flatness, Can any one check that and make me calm down :)>