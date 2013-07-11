Slight curved (bulging) iPad 2 screen!!!

Many schools now have children as young as in 2nd grade using iPads. Yes, in schools all around the country. My grand son uses one in his class and he is 8 years old. All the way up to high school students, like my nephew. All these school kids use them, trying to be careful, but once in a while with their sticky hands and have them accidentally fall off their desks or get lost under snow boots in the classroom closet, yet they still manage to actually work! At the end of the school year, the iPads are wiped off and turned in. And they 99% of the time . . . still work! So, if kids of various ages don't damage them in regular school day use (I can't speak for some schools that allow kids to bring them home), then older, mature, educated office workers (or whatever your group of people might be) could be: just fooling around to see how much harm they can do - as a joke - before the iPad gets damaged - or - they need training in the proper care of ALL office, school, home, store, work or other equipment - not only iPads. I have never seen anyone write in here that their group of people held their copy machine up by the edge and wondered how much they could do before it broke, or - worse yet - haven't seen people write in here and say they rammed their new sports car into a wall because a rowdy group of folks takes turns using it, and they wondered how much damage it could really take. What is taught to the little kids in the classroom should be taught to you and your co-workers: Try your best to take care of everything on this planet. Make it last a long time. Use things carefully and respect them. (In other words, don't jump on the bed or it will wear out 4 years faster). Unless you are rich beyond belief (and even then), TAKE CARE OF THINGS and treat them with respect and use them how they are made and intended and supposed to be used not how you think you can devise how to abuse them. If you need something more accident proof, go buy something else. Probably the army does! Good luck, and train those co-workers on your team, take charge!