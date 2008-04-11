Skype, Yahoo, Google Talk which is best?

Since you have a MAC your choices are somewhat limited---MAC users can not use Windows Live Messenger to have a video & audio conversation with PC users (Windows XP, Vista etc) because the programs are not compatible with each other--but you can use Skype to have a video & audio conversation with a PC user. Both parties must have a webcam (most have built-in microphones too) and both parties have to install the free Skype program (since you are using a MAC make sure you install the Skype for MAC), each party/person should have the other person on their contact list. After you have installed the Skype program you can do a "test call" to the Skype operator to make sure your audio is working properly--you may have to do a few adjustments with your video to make sure your webcam is working correctly too (there are step by step instructions within the Skype HELP that will assist you). I run Windows XP and have been using Windows Live Messenger and Skype for several years with great results (NOTE: in order to webcam both parties have to have DSL or higher).



I have been webcaming (using Skype) with a friend (who lives in Australia)--(I live in the US) for years--and yes, doing it all for free!!!



My advise to you would be to get a good quality webcam (a Logitech STX--is a great webcam, which is mid-range priced about $49--you can find them for sale on Office Max or Amazon.com websites---most stores don't carry them in stock anymore because Logitech has come out with the STX Deluxe at a higher price). Hope this helps you and soon you are enjoying webcaming with friends and family members.