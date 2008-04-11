Skype, Yahoo, Google Talk which is best?

Browsers, E-mail, & Web Apps forum

by ggraeber / April 11, 2008 2:17 AM PDT

Hey CNET universe,

I am trying to get my family to do the video calling with a webcam over the internet thing, because I have a 15 month old and a new one on the way. So, my question is which of the softwares are best? In my research it seems most people prefer Skype. Is this true, and is it REALLY free to call with video? What about the other softwares are they free to call also? How is the video quality and how often does the audio & video drop out. I have an an Intel iMac from feb. last year, and DSL all of this shouls work with it right? Any help or important advice would be greatly appreciated.

Thanks,
GG

Skype works for me
by LSvach / April 11, 2008 11:53 AM PDT

Not having used Yahoo or Google Talk, please take my advice with a grain of salt. Ha

I only use Skype for voice conversations also, so no help here on video.

You say you have DSL but we need more definition there. If your DSL is only 768 Kbps download, you may not appreciate the results. You really need about 1500 Kbps or higher for good quality voice transmission. 384 Kbps upload is okay, it's the download (receiving) that counts for you, the user. Because of the larger bandwith required for video plus voice, you are probably looking at faster download speeds for good quality.

Skype is free if you are talking to another Skype user; anywhere in the world by the way! To call a telephone number anywhere in the world, landline or cell, you will need to buy Skype-Out minutes. I think in US currency you can buy in $10 increments. The toll charge for many, many cities, around the world, is 2 cents per minute. For some Pacific Islands it can get really pricey.

Good luck and hope your video cam efforts work well for you too.

Lou

Yahoo Messenger
by rccoffee / April 11, 2008 12:50 PM PDT

ggraeber,

I also have a Mac and I use Yahoo Messenger. The built-in cam and microphone work perfectly. We can see each other and by clicking on CALL, we can hear each other either through the external (or internal) speakers or headphones. I can also use YM with Windows users although there is a version difference. "Not all features may be available." The Windows version is different.

Skype, I believe, is audio only. I do not use Google Talk.

Your could download YM for Mac and another friend just to try it out and see if you like it.

Good luck!

I use Skype and Windows Live Messenger
by chercabo / April 11, 2008 12:56 PM PDT

Since you have a MAC your choices are somewhat limited---MAC users can not use Windows Live Messenger to have a video & audio conversation with PC users (Windows XP, Vista etc) because the programs are not compatible with each other--but you can use Skype to have a video & audio conversation with a PC user. Both parties must have a webcam (most have built-in microphones too) and both parties have to install the free Skype program (since you are using a MAC make sure you install the Skype for MAC), each party/person should have the other person on their contact list. After you have installed the Skype program you can do a "test call" to the Skype operator to make sure your audio is working properly--you may have to do a few adjustments with your video to make sure your webcam is working correctly too (there are step by step instructions within the Skype HELP that will assist you). I run Windows XP and have been using Windows Live Messenger and Skype for several years with great results (NOTE: in order to webcam both parties have to have DSL or higher).

I have been webcaming (using Skype) with a friend (who lives in Australia)--(I live in the US) for years--and yes, doing it all for free!!!

My advise to you would be to get a good quality webcam (a Logitech STX--is a great webcam, which is mid-range priced about $49--you can find them for sale on Office Max or Amazon.com websites---most stores don't carry them in stock anymore because Logitech has come out with the STX Deluxe at a higher price). Hope this helps you and soon you are enjoying webcaming with friends and family members.

Same arrangement here...
by glenn30 / April 11, 2008 10:44 PM PDT

My messaging is primarily with a long term friend in Bulgaria. Both Skype and Windows Live Messenger work well using Windows Vista. My web camera is a Microsoft product. Put some restrictions on Skype or you may be bombarded with undesirable contacts which may lead to issues... same goes for Windows Live Messenger. My Instant Messaging has never been an issue... but one must be careful where you go and put controls in place. Review the settings for your preference.

Hope this helps. My messenger has kept me in touch with the best of friends for some 7+ years. Have fun but be careful!

Glenn

Skype for me!! from someone living in the Philippines
by mark_n_spencer / April 11, 2008 6:55 PM PDT

Skype works best here in Manila. I've tried YM and MSN and skype has the best audio and video out of the three. I call my cousins in Canada and the US all the time. With the slow bandwidth I get from the ISP's here, I still get great audio and video from skype. Imagine what experience I could get if I have a better bandwidth like in North America

Thanks to everyone!
by ggraeber / April 11, 2008 10:54 PM PDT

I appreciate everyone comments so that is a good thing that people use different ones with good results. Thanks again!

GG

Skype vs Messenger
by nscave / April 12, 2008 12:43 AM PDT

I will try and not repeat what the others have just said. Also I am using Windows which may differ from the Mac version.

I find Skype is superior to Messenger in the video department, especially with the larger pictures. They advertise high definition type video and you have choices of picture size up to full screen. As mentioned a high speed connection is a must. My connections have been flawless. Color quality is superior to Messenger as well.

Skype also allows you to have conference calls where more than one person can be in on the conversation at a time. But that is for voice only. I have used Skype voice for hours with online gaming with perfect digital voice quality. May I suggest using Skype Business Version which does away with all the 'junk' type stuff included in the normal version. If you search their site you can find it.

I am in Canada, and use Skype Pro which costs $36. a year. Computer to computer calls are always free, but Skype Pro allows you to call any landline phone or cell phone in North America for free (if you don't count the $36. per year). Calls to other countries are in the tenths of a cent range per minute. If you only intend to use the computer for calls, the free version is fine.

There is also a small device you can get from D-Link (DPH-50U) that allows you to receive and make Skype calls from any cordless phone that you may have. It costs around forty bucks.

Finally, there is a small learning curve getting used to all Skype's features, but it is well worth it. As you can see I am a very satisfied Skype fan, although I do use Messenger too occasionally.

-=George=-
(`._.nsv._.)

