Skype, Yahoo, Google Talk which is best?

Not having used Yahoo or Google Talk, please take my advice with a grain of salt. Ha
I only use Skype for voice conversations also, so no help here on video.
You say you have DSL but we need more definition there. If your DSL is only 768 Kbps download, you may not appreciate the results. You really need about 1500 Kbps or higher for good quality voice transmission. 384 Kbps upload is okay, it's the download (receiving) that counts for you, the user. Because of the larger bandwith required for video plus voice, you are probably looking at faster download speeds for good quality.
Skype is free if you are talking to another Skype user; anywhere in the world by the way! To call a telephone number anywhere in the world, landline or cell, you will need to buy Skype-Out minutes. I think in US currency you can buy in $10 increments. The toll charge for many, many cities, around the world, is 2 cents per minute. For some Pacific Islands it can get really pricey.
Good luck and hope your video cam efforts work well for you too.
Lou
Hey CNET universe,
I am trying to get my family to do the video calling with a webcam over the internet thing, because I have a 15 month old and a new one on the way. So, my question is which of the softwares are best? In my research it seems most people prefer Skype. Is this true, and is it REALLY free to call with video? What about the other softwares are they free to call also? How is the video quality and how often does the audio & video drop out. I have an an Intel iMac from feb. last year, and DSL all of this shouls work with it right? Any help or important advice would be greatly appreciated.
Thanks,
GG