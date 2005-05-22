Skype vs Yahoo messenger

Hope this reaches Western Aussie Land. I never used Skype and only looked once. I use MSN Messenger 7 without problems... but then I am not a prolific user. Version 7 does have some new added features that are neat.
Good luck! Hope someone who has tried Yahoo will chime in.
Glenn
I have to make a decision on whether to use Skype or Yahoo instant messenger. Skype seems to have some problems,especially with the use of lots of bandwidth.
Yahoo beta version has just appeared and I was wondering if anyone could advise me as to the better product or any other for that matter. Thanking you in advance. Gopher2.