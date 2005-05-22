Skype vs Yahoo messenger

Browsers, E-mail, & Web Apps forum

by Gopher2 / May 22, 2005 10:33 PM PDT

I have to make a decision on whether to use Skype or Yahoo instant messenger. Skype seems to have some problems,especially with the use of lots of bandwidth.
Yahoo beta version has just appeared and I was wondering if anyone could advise me as to the better product or any other for that matter. Thanking you in advance. Gopher2.

17 total posts
Sorry Gopher2...
by glenn30 / May 24, 2005 7:57 AM PDT

Hope this reaches Western Aussie Land. I never used Skype and only looked once. I use MSN Messenger 7 without problems... but then I am not a prolific user. Version 7 does have some new added features that are neat.

Good luck! Hope someone who has tried Yahoo will chime in. Grin

Glenn

Skype V Yahoo Messenger
by Gopher2 / May 26, 2005 12:27 AM PDT
Thanks for the reply Glen 30. Much appreciated. One question. Do you have any trouble with bandwidth usage?. Regards Gopher2.

Gopher2
by glenn30 / May 26, 2005 3:41 AM PDT

I have never had a bandwidth problem using MSN Messenger. Am dialup using a 56K Modem... connected at 52.0 Kbps according to Windows XP Icon. I feel this may be a little high and more likely is in the mid or upper 40's.

Just curious if you have tried MSN Messenger. It's easy to install and use.

My System:
Win XP Pro w/SP
933Mhz Pentium III
512Mb Memory
60Gb Hard Drive

If you would like to experiment with it or chat I am willing, if we can find a way to confidentially exchange Messenger addresses. My CNet E-mail Button is open & found in my CNet Profile.

Best regards,
Glenn

(NT) (NT) Hi Gopher2! Replied to CNet e-mail... Contact welcome.
by glenn30 / June 12, 2005 12:35 AM PDT
Skype vs Yahoo
by TJvanAarde / June 22, 2005 8:28 PM PDT

Hi I am a user of yahoo, skype, msn and QQ,
and here's what I've found.
Skype is clearer than yahoo on fast internet and has cheaper phone rates but it uses about 3 times the amount of bandwidth.
I tested yahoo's new beta for a day it's voice quality was worse than yahoo 6 and so I took it off and went back to 6. The amazing thing about yahoo 6 is that I can talk to people in zimbabwe that connect on old anolog lines at 40K, Skype could never do that I tried many times.
As for msn I am behind a firewall so all i can use it for is to text, it won't even transfer files. QQ is a chinese messeneger program it's on par with yahoo but not widely used.

Disagree strongly
by bglover51 / June 23, 2005 7:28 AM PDT
The new Yahoo Beta voice is nearly on a par with Skype at a lower bandwidth usage to boot.

However, be warned that it is very very picky about set up. Do not even attempt to use it using a microphone/speaker set up. It is very sensitive and works very poorly. Only use it with both parties on a headset. Then it's quality is easily 95% of Skype's with less computer usage (and tons more and better features than Skype).

I wouldn't hesitate using the newest Yahoo Voice servers-- be warned it is still in beta testing and both parties must use the same beta version to get voice working on it!

Skype V Yahoo
by Gopher2 / June 23, 2005 8:27 PM PDT
Thanks to all re the above. I am trying MSN at the moment with some success. Have not yet checked bandwidth use but, it does seem very good. Thanks again for the advice and tips. Gopher2. PS I did not realize that there were so many audio/visual programmes.

MSN voice quality is very good
by bglover51 / June 24, 2005 3:51 AM PDT
However, you cannot conference with it.

Skype limits you to, I believe, 5 people talking at the same time

I haven't checked the current version of yahoo for its conferencing limit, but the older versions could easily accomodate 10 or more people at once (had that many or more myself).

Again, not entirely sure the new version is as generous or that its sound quality will hold up with that many people on it at once. Or, perhaps the conferencing ability is of no importance to you. But, I wanted you to be aware of MSN's lack of conferencing ability as that is a major drawback to its voice capabilities.

Skype v Yahoo
by Gopher2 / June 25, 2005 12:37 AM PDT

Thanks bglover51. Appreciate the advice.Am qite happy with MSN now everything seems to have panned out OK. Gopher2.

Glad to see you are satisfied with MSN...
by glenn30 / June 25, 2005 3:20 AM PDT
Gopher2 is all fixed up with the nice extras and ready to chat with anyone around the world. Messenger with audio and video is amazing indeed.

Talk with you later.

Glenn

MSN Messenger 7
by atg3145 / June 25, 2005 6:38 PM PDT

Hi, I'm looking for a communication tool as well. Can I get confirmation that MSN messenger 7 can run video as well as audio?

Thanks
ATG3145

Yes it can
by bglover51 / June 25, 2005 8:01 PM PDT
I have discovered, matter of fact, some webcams will not run UNLESS used with MSN. They seem to be optimized to MSN's video capabilities.

My experience...
by glenn30 / June 26, 2005 3:55 AM PDT
Has been quite good with video... sure makes a chat much more personal to see your contact. Internet audio is a different story and not all that great with time delays at times. Sometimes is better than others. I find with audio one needs to be patient and not jump in too soon on the other party... to do so you walk over each other. A little patience and learning your partner's techniques makes for a fairly good conversation.

Enjoy you MSN Messenger... I use mine frequently, including video and audio.

Glenn

Skype
by No_Rectangulars / June 30, 2005 1:49 PM PDT

I've heard that Skype apparently sends an email to everyone in your microsoft outlook inbox when you install it, by way of self-promotion. Something about inviting the person to contact you.
Anyone heard anything?

Yahoo Messenger
by SvenStation / August 31, 2010 4:16 AM PDT

OK. Here's the deal with Yahoo Messenger. It's very good to use if you know and trust your contact, but don't even try to use their chat rooms. It's a well known fact that over 60% of the, "people" in Yahoo chat rooms are bots. They will try to solicit you constantly when you are in the chat room. Usually it's, "Anyone bored and want to chat?" or ,"Sexy schoolgirl in need of discipline",,lol. Not only are the scammers in there, but watch out for any person on an online dating service that tries to connect w/u via Yahoo Messenger. Nine times out of ten, they will start asking you to , "bail them out of a situation" like i.e. "I'm at the airport, stuck , and need you to send me some money."

Yahoo
by zxxxt / September 20, 2010 4:40 AM PDT
I'd say I'm favoring Yahoo Messenger as most of my contact uses YM and not Skype.

BTW, did you not see the date? The last post before yours was 5 years ago.

