Skype discontinued on Samsung Smart TV

by galatzy / March 7, 2016 3:11 PM PST

According to Samsung, from the beginning June 2, 2016, Skype will no longer be available on Samsung Smart TVs. Very disappointing. I have purchased a new Samsung smart TV only 2 months ago. Skype was one of the reasons I have decided to purchase this brand. Moreover, about a month ago I have invested in Samsung - VG-STC5000 - TV camera, specifically for this reason. Perhaps Samsung would care to reimburse to those who have invested their hard earned money in a brand that cannot keep any commitments? I have already a Samsung photo camera, I have purchased yesterday a new Samsung SD card and I was in the process to change my Samsung mobile phone to a new Samsung model, as well my blueray player. Most of my appliances were Sony. I was debating if replacing these with Samsung will be a downgrade. I guess now this has been confirmed. Why should I invest in Samsung? Why should I choose this brand when there are many more brands on the market that may keep promises? I am very disappointed, it is too late for me to change my gadgets now, as most of them were purchased within the past 6 months, but I know my new phone will be a different brand and I won't buy any Samsung equipment anymore for sure. I understand this may not be Samsung's fault, however, when you advertise yourself all over the world, when people are using you more and more...I think this should involve some responsibilities and commitment from the manufacturer.

The writing on the wall it seems.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / March 7, 2016 4:04 PM PST
The Heat
by Highland_Logan / March 7, 2016 4:32 PM PST

That was me last night who sounded the alarm. I suggest the following.

I ask all Skype Community members, and Samsung Smart TV owners to demand more. Microsoft will not listen to our still small global mix of members. But how do we get the word out?


Find your favorite tech news outlet; the bigger the better. Contact the news desks of Wired. Contact C|net. Contact them all. Point them to this page. If you have documents or emails from Skype or Samsung, pass them on. Once the word gets out on a global scale, we'll see how many people are really put off by this move.


If companies think they can string us along until them get our money, and be done with us, they are wrong.


Spread the word.... facebook, twitter, news outlets.


Maybe this will force Skype to release the real usage numbers for Skype TV useage.


Frank

Forgot to add about this "invest in Samsung."
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / March 7, 2016 4:39 PM PST
In reply to: The Heat

It appears the loss in for all makes today. If you wanted safety in the features you get with a "Smart TV" you see there is none today.

Here we are on topic with Skype but look at what happened when ROVI lost their court case. The program guide vanished on Sony, Samsung and who knows what else in the following months.

Choir
by Highland_Logan / March 7, 2016 4:54 PM PST

I hear that. This is nothing more than a business move by Microsoft. Not really the same. It does haul the pants down on manufacturers like Samsung.

But Samsung is still continuing to advertise TV'S with Skype, and sell TV Camera kits. The add on cameras have no purpose, and the rest is false advertizing.

I have started emailing news outlets. Supposing that some of my emails have navigated past their spam filters, it should only be a matter of time before this gets picked up.

It's really a big story when you put it all into context. Major social media giant leaves manufacturers and customers in the leach, with the manufacturers holding the "bad guy" bag. And to top it off, the manufacturers are still selling products advertizing a service that was known to be dead in a few months.

They (manufacturers) should have made this a messy, loud lawsuit for all to see. Instead, they may end up in court for breaking consumer protection and trade laws the world over.

This really may bring the concept of EOL to a head.

Exciting times.

Frank

Maybe I looked at the wrong place.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / March 7, 2016 5:04 PM PST
In reply to: Choir

I read the cameras were discontinued.

No
by Highland_Logan / March 7, 2016 6:30 PM PST
http://www.samsung.com/ca/consumer/tv-av/accessories/tv-accessories/VG-STC5000/ZA

http://www.samsung.com/ca/consumer/tv-av/accessories/tv-accessories/VG-STC3000/ZA

It would be nice to think so. I'm sure that were given "fair" notice by microsoft.. maybe not, but regardless. Hey are still for sale and with Skype as the selling point.

I plan to send these link to the Canadian Government agency responsible for consumer protection.

Thanks the the leaks of a couple of years ago, the tech industry is now starting to get how upset the consumer was with their backing and help in regards to government eavesdropping and wholesale recording of personal data. Smart Products with EOL programming features which may end before the warranty is cold 8s the next frontier.

If you built it, support it, or we'll see you in court... Enjoy your fines.

Frank
Here's where I found "discontinued."
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / March 7, 2016 7:00 PM PST
In reply to: No
Possible
by Highland_Logan / March 7, 2016 7:06 PM PST

The lower tier model could be, and some markets still have stock, but the 5000, is not listed that way. Link at the bottom of the page in your link.

Frank

... There's More
by Highland_Logan / March 7, 2016 6:53 PM PST
I wonder.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / March 7, 2016 6:57 PM PST
In reply to: ... There's More

I missed where Skype is on that page. Do I need to expand something?

Yes
by Highland_Logan / March 7, 2016 7:03 PM PST
In reply to: I wonder.

Expand "More Features" box.

We (ALL Samsung Customers) need to gile a class action suit
by SamsungBDL / August 28, 2017 12:27 AM PDT
In reply to: The Heat

To all Samsung Users,

Let's take the neccessart steps to file a class action law suit against Microsoft to tefund our money back for purchasing TV's with cameras which was the main selling point for using it to skype people. In our case we did it as a great investment for when our son started college. So disappointing!!

YES!!! (ALL Samsung Customers) need to gile a class action
by edmundmeyer / October 10, 2017 8:02 PM PDT

Yes, I own 3 Samsung 4K TVS with built in cameras! I own two 78 inch models and one 88 inch model.

If there is a consumer attorney out there please contact me.

I paid thousands for these TV's like others and have been taken with the removal of Skype for video calling. This was a major internal part of this TV and marketed to do Skype.

Please help someone.

Thanks in advance

Starting in June 2016...
by jamesj74 / March 8, 2016 2:25 AM PST

I agree this move sucks. I bought my parents a VG-STC5000 for their new Samsung panel last week. I recommended this brand to them - I look pretty stupid now... Though most of the blame falls at the feet of M$ I have to agree that Samsung will shoulder a portion of the blame here. To still be selling tech that will be useless in a few months is outrageous! Thing is I don't think it needs to be that way even is M$ don't have a rethink. Here is their press release:

"Starting in June 2016, the Skype for TV application will no longer be supported; there will be no updates to the application. This will also affect new account creation and password resets. This will only be available through Skype.com.”

"The end of support for Skype on smart TV’s begins today, March 7, 2016, and Skype is leaving it up to smart TV manufacturers whether or not they decided to remove the app or service from their devices or continue to offer an unsupported version."

So Samsung *could* leave the version they have on existing smart TV's and just have a disclaimer that its not supported or the like.

SkyPe
by Northern.dj / March 8, 2016 2:59 PM PST

Samsung TV's only used this for there webcams and there still selling those TV's they need pulling from stock.
Samsung have not come up with a valid alternative, for many this has been a entry into Skype now its a big fat exit.
They came up with people are using phones and tablets well they did before its the fact that they can not put adds on the tv app and gain no profit

Transcript of Samsung Chat follows. No edits done.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / March 8, 2016 3:26 PM PST

Chat InformationPlease wait for a Samsung Agent to respond.

Chat InformationYou are now chatting with 'Michelle'

Michelle: Hi, thanks for reaching out to Samsung pre-sales support. We appreciate your interest in Samsung products. How may I assist you today?

Visitor: I was checking up on Skype and hear that it's no more yet the product pages have it listed. What's up?

Michelle: Are you referring to our TVs with Skype?

Visitor: Yes

Michelle: Our TVs still have Skype support.

Visitor: "Starting in June 2016, the Skype for TV application will no longer be supported; there will be no updates to the application. This will also affect new account creation and password resets. This will only be available through Skype.com"

Visitor: Why is there no warning on the product pages?

Michelle: Please allow me one moment to check.

Michelle: Can you send me a link to where you see this? I don't see that message.

Michelle: Okay, I misread your last question.

Michelle: One more moment, please.

Visitor: https://support.skype.com/en/faq/FA34642/what-changes-are-coming-to-skype-for-tv

Michelle: Thank you for holding. We haven't received information on this but I will pass this page to my supervisor so they can get back to us.

Michelle: If it affects the TVs, it may be the new TVs that it affects but our current TVs may still have Skype but it won't be updated.

Visitor: Sadly folk are a little upset about this. Imagine 17KUSD for http://www.samsung.com/us/video/tvs/UN88JS9500FXZA?CID=AFL-hq-mul-0813-11000279 and the news is out there. I have folk asking me and the answers are not good ones.

Visitor: You missed a key passage in the announcement. It appears you can't create a Skype account on the TV after that date.

Michelle: I sent the information to my supervisor but it may take a day to get more answers.

Michelle: If you'd like, you may chat again tomorrow, or I can also send you a number to call for our main office.

Visitor: Please have your CNET SAMSUNG AMBASSADOR update the CNET Forums at http://www.cnet.com/forums/samsung/ I'm just a moderator looking into this.

Michelle: I will pass the transcript of this chat to my supervisor. Are there any other questions I can answer for you?

Visitor: That's it. Have a good day.

Michelle: Have a good day as well. Thanks for chatting with Samsung Support. If you have a minute, please click on the blue “X close” button to receive the transcript of your chat and fill out a brief survey to help us serve you better.
Follow Samsung Service on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

Chat InformationChat session has been terminated by the Samsung Agent.

HDC
by Highland_Logan / March 8, 2016 4:19 PM PST

Hands down classy, Bob. Very well done. I should have gotten a screen shot of the auto notification from my TV. It's gone now, but it did say that Skype was to be removed, not no longer supported, as there is a difference.

Thanks for looking out for the members, owners, and customers of c|net and Samsung. The manufacturer rep support on this little corner of the boards has always been a bit wanting. In the three or so years I have been contributing here, you have always been a stand up fellow.

Frank

Thanks
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / March 8, 2016 4:35 PM PST
In reply to: HDC

And given the posts on this I thought I'd take a moment to get it direct from Samsung via their chat. I posted it as-is without comment so my comments follow.

1. Everyone that has a concern should do that chat at samsung.com to give them feedback. Please try to keep it civil.
2. Don't hold back about what you want in compensation. If you feel the only remedy is return and refund, ask for it.
3. The chat does show their front line support is outdated about this feature and issue.

Post was last edited on March 10, 2016 8:20 AM PST

SWTS
by Highland_Logan / March 8, 2016 5:00 PM PST
In reply to: Thanks

Skype was the same. Fully advertising the advantages of Skype TV, and their partnership with Samsung. After about 12 hours of posts, they changed some of their literature, not all, and have still yet to respond to the messages I pm'ed to their reps.

I have sent some; what I think are well worded emails off to folks in the media in the hopes that rather than be lazy and regurgitate the same news copy; which looks like it was written by Microsoft, that they do some investigative reporting.

I included links to this page, and the Skype Community boards.

Frank

This is a Gem
by Highland_Logan / March 8, 2016 5:15 PM PST
In reply to: SWTS
https://support.skype.com/en/faq/FA10580/what-do-i-need-to-use-skype-on-my-tv

How can they still leave this up? This all seems like it was so last minute. With social media in the post Snowden world, consumers have power when they chose to use it. How can to giants like these two, been so unaware of ghetto backlash, or possible legal ramifications for the mess this could become?

Mind blown

Frank
Do you really think this affects their bottom line?
by Pepe7 / March 8, 2016 6:02 PM PST
In reply to: This is a Gem

Unfortunately, their massive sales numbers would dictate otherwise. They don't need it to stay afloat and whether or not they decide to update their literature or FAQs online won't affect anything they do either. A sad reality Sad

Look, I definitely sympathize, but truly- you can still use Skype on (any) HDTV. With the prices of very capable used laptops down to sub-$200 range and HDMI cables only $5, it's a win-win. You keep using Skype and can do so much more than being shackled to p**s poor apps/support by the HDTV manufacturers.

(NT) NT. Any update Bob?
by Highland_Logan / March 11, 2016 8:41 AM PST
(NT) No news. Seems the juggernaut keeps moving.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / March 11, 2016 8:59 AM PST
In reply to: NT. Any update Bob?
Too bad
by Highland_Logan / March 11, 2016 1:11 PM PST

Too bad they didn't think and plan enough to get ahead of this and on the right side.. at least as far as the consumer is concerned; or the law.

Poor show
by jamesj74 / March 10, 2016 8:07 AM PST

Is Microsoft trying to destroy the Skype brand? I know many avid users of skype on the Smart TV platform; and small hand held devices REALLY ARE NOT A VIABLE SUBSTITUTE for the big screen. I think Microsoft are using this as a decoy for their own Smart Box plans. Are they removing Skype from Xbox One? Er NO! It stinks and it discriminates against the elderly, infirmed and disabled for whom the large Smart TV platform is ideal. It also alienates families who use Skype on SMART TV to stay connected with distant relatives as it is the best platform for this task. My 80 year old mother uses Skype on Smart TV to speak to her grand children. We tried with an ipad but she kept pressing the wrong thing or catching the lock button by mistake, and you just don't get that whole room effect when all you can see is Grandad's nasal hairs. No - this is not a good move on the side of Microsoft. The Skype user forum is abuzz with annoyed users - several threads worth - go take a look: http://community.skype.com/…/Skype-on…/bd-p/Skype_on_your_TV. Moreover, the many users who bought pricy and soon to be junk Smart TV web cams will be looking for a company to blame. Amazingly, despite this news at least one big TV brand name still continues to peddle these cameras on their web site and to sell "Skype compatible" TVs. In this day and age of social media I think we can expect to see some class action law suits and the big brands in question suffering as once loyal consumers turn their backs and vote with their feet.

Skype alternatives?
by bryhy / March 12, 2016 6:45 AM PST
In reply to: Poor show

Devastated by Skype's decision to withdraw the TV app- which has been marvelous for my 94 year mother to enable her to see and talk with grandkids halfway around the world. Tablet or phone is not an option here.

But couldn't Samsung recognise the social value of the TV/video communication and perhaps get other companies to develop a similar app for the TV. Would Google hangouts work?

Touch screen PCs best alternative IMO
by Pepe7 / March 12, 2016 8:55 AM PST
In reply to: Skype alternatives?

For the fact alone that the app wont be pulled, screen is typically large enough , and the touch screen PC environment is fairly easy for older users to navigate. Look at some of the discounted ~22" HP All-in-One's w/ touchscreen interface to substitute for the lame decisions by HDTV makers.

Microsoft is not a HDTV maker.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / March 12, 2016 9:38 AM PST

The decision was well, not by Samsung.

Years ago I thought that using 3rd parties for apps was going to be a problem. Now it is.

Quickest Route
by Highland_Logan / March 12, 2016 10:57 AM PST

It seems they all tried to take a shortcut to market with the Smart TV, and never thought enough to go back and finish what they started.

A few more high profile cases such as this, and the future will belong to the dumb TV. And they won't find much profit in that.

Frank

Wrong Decision Samsung!
by philjwade / March 14, 2016 7:34 AM PDT

Thing is Samsung do not have to remove the Skype app from the app offering on current TV's - just highlight it is unsupported for future upgrades. For future new models sold after June they should not advertise Skype as an available app. As an example of how this can / should be handled Microsoft stopped supporting Microsoft Money many years ago but it still works on Windows 8.1 - it will not work on Windows 10. So why can't Samsung follow the same principle - not just pull the plug and remove a working app that many of us have identified as a "must have" and invested in purchasing what will soon be an expensive redundant camera? Frankly I do not understand MS's decision to stop supporting Skype on Smart TV's in the first place.

