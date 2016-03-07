Skype discontinued on Samsung Smart TV

Chat InformationPlease wait for a Samsung Agent to respond.



Michelle: Hi, thanks for reaching out to Samsung pre-sales support. We appreciate your interest in Samsung products. How may I assist you today?



Visitor: I was checking up on Skype and hear that it's no more yet the product pages have it listed. What's up?



Michelle: Are you referring to our TVs with Skype?



Visitor: Yes



Michelle: Our TVs still have Skype support.



Visitor: "Starting in June 2016, the Skype for TV application will no longer be supported; there will be no updates to the application. This will also affect new account creation and password resets. This will only be available through Skype.com"



Visitor: Why is there no warning on the product pages?



Michelle: Please allow me one moment to check.



Michelle: Can you send me a link to where you see this? I don't see that message.



Michelle: Okay, I misread your last question.



Michelle: One more moment, please.



Visitor: https://support.skype.com/en/faq/FA34642/what-changes-are-coming-to-skype-for-tv



Michelle: Thank you for holding. We haven't received information on this but I will pass this page to my supervisor so they can get back to us.



Michelle: If it affects the TVs, it may be the new TVs that it affects but our current TVs may still have Skype but it won't be updated.



Visitor: Sadly folk are a little upset about this. Imagine 17KUSD for http://www.samsung.com/us/video/tvs/UN88JS9500FXZA?CID=AFL-hq-mul-0813-11000279 and the news is out there. I have folk asking me and the answers are not good ones.



Visitor: You missed a key passage in the announcement. It appears you can't create a Skype account on the TV after that date.



Michelle: I sent the information to my supervisor but it may take a day to get more answers.



Michelle: If you'd like, you may chat again tomorrow, or I can also send you a number to call for our main office.



Visitor: Please have your CNET SAMSUNG AMBASSADOR update the CNET Forums at http://www.cnet.com/forums/samsung/ I'm just a moderator looking into this.



Michelle: I will pass the transcript of this chat to my supervisor. Are there any other questions I can answer for you?



Visitor: That's it. Have a good day.



Michelle: Have a good day as well. Thanks for chatting with Samsung Support. If you have a minute, please click on the blue “X close” button to receive the transcript of your chat and fill out a brief survey to help us serve you better.

