Skype discontinued on Samsung Smart TV

I reached over into some Skype forums and found that this.
It appears Microsoft has pulled the plug on this. Since Skype is all theirs, any maker that had it will suffer some wrath.
According to Samsung, from the beginning June 2, 2016, Skype will no longer be available on Samsung Smart TVs. Very disappointing. I have purchased a new Samsung smart TV only 2 months ago. Skype was one of the reasons I have decided to purchase this brand. Moreover, about a month ago I have invested in Samsung - VG-STC5000 - TV camera, specifically for this reason. Perhaps Samsung would care to reimburse to those who have invested their hard earned money in a brand that cannot keep any commitments? I have already a Samsung photo camera, I have purchased yesterday a new Samsung SD card and I was in the process to change my Samsung mobile phone to a new Samsung model, as well my blueray player. Most of my appliances were Sony. I was debating if replacing these with Samsung will be a downgrade. I guess now this has been confirmed. Why should I invest in Samsung? Why should I choose this brand when there are many more brands on the market that may keep promises? I am very disappointed, it is too late for me to change my gadgets now, as most of them were purchased within the past 6 months, but I know my new phone will be a different brand and I won't buy any Samsung equipment anymore for sure. I understand this may not be Samsung's fault, however, when you advertise yourself all over the world, when people are using you more and more...I think this should involve some responsibilities and commitment from the manufacturer.