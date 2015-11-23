This forum software doesn't have the ability to attach photos. You can, however, link to a photo that's hosted elsewhere. (e.g. Flickr)
But without seeing your example, my first guess is that the white balance isn't set appropriately for the lighting conditions. (In this case, either sunny or cloudy.) A filter can fix this, but it's easier and cheaper to adjust the camera setting. (Although you still may find a graduated neutral density filter useful for adjusting exposure along the horizon.)
White balance can also can be tweaked (especially if you shoot RAW) in post production software. (e.g. Canon's Digital Photo Professional, Adobe's Lightroom, etc.)
Hi, I am new to using a digital SLR (Canon SL1 Rebel with EF-S 18-55mm IS STM Lens). Previously I had film SLRs.
I am having a problem with sky photos. They appear more unnatural. How would I fix this issue so skies are more natural? Would a filter fix it? And how could I correct photos such as the attached? I appreciate any suggestions!
