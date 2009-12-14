The word "Class" is a marketing term to elude to the diagonal size of the TV screen. A 40" TV isn't actually 40", it's a tad smaller. All TV's are this way, at least the 16:9 displays are. I remember on the older 4:3 TV's, the advertised size was pretty exact. The way I understand it is that if a TV is a 40" Class, it means it could be 38.9", 39.5" or somewhere inbetween. "Class" probably keeps someone from sueing the companies since no 16:9 display is exactly the advertised size.
I've noticed that HDTV sizes are followed with the word "Class" now. (Eg. "Samsung 40in. Class HDTV") What does this mean?
To me, it makes me think they're using that word to skirt some issue or to sell me a smaller screen size but still be able to say it's a certain amount of inches.