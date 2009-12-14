The word "Class" is a marketing term to elude to the diagonal size of the TV screen. A 40" TV isn't actually 40", it's a tad smaller. All TV's are this way, at least the 16:9 displays are. I remember on the older 4:3 TV's, the advertised size was pretty exact. The way I understand it is that if a TV is a 40" Class, it means it could be 38.9", 39.5" or somewhere inbetween. "Class" probably keeps someone from sueing the companies since no 16:9 display is exactly the advertised size.