Single Click to Open Files?

If you are already in Panther then why doyou need to double click.
You can either access the programs you want by the DOCK, after placing them down there---then you just need to click once on the icon there.
The other way would need to either double click or click once to highlight them then command-o to open them and that would be to open the window of the folder that the programs live in.
To Add the program to the dock:
1. Find it in the Applications folder or wherever you have the original program located.
2. Click/drag the icon of the program to the dock area and place it where you wish it to be there.
To remove from the dock:
Click/drag the program icon to the trash (make sure the program has been quit out of.
Hope this helps some.
I use Mac at home and Windoze XP at work. There's only one feature of Windoze that I like better than what the Mac has to offer. It's this: being able to single-click (browser style) to open a file. I've gotten so used to this with Windoze, it really bugs me to have to double-click to open files in Mac. (Otherwise, I'm a Mac fanatic -- no flames, please!)
Surely there must be a setting or a small utility I can use to do this relatively simple thing, but I can't seem to find it, though I've looked high and low. (System is Mac OS X 10.3)
Can anyone please help? Thanks in advance.