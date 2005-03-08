Single Click to Open Files?

If you are already in Panther then why doyou need to double click.



You can either access the programs you want by the DOCK, after placing them down there---then you just need to click once on the icon there.



The other way would need to either double click or click once to highlight them then command-o to open them and that would be to open the window of the folder that the programs live in.



To Add the program to the dock:



1. Find it in the Applications folder or wherever you have the original program located.



2. Click/drag the icon of the program to the dock area and place it where you wish it to be there.



To remove from the dock:



Click/drag the program icon to the trash (make sure the program has been quit out of.



Hope this helps some.