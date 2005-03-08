Mac OS forum

General discussion

Single Click to Open Files?

by raybeauchamp / March 8, 2005 11:55 AM PST

I use Mac at home and Windoze XP at work. There's only one feature of Windoze that I like better than what the Mac has to offer. It's this: being able to single-click (browser style) to open a file. I've gotten so used to this with Windoze, it really bugs me to have to double-click to open files in Mac. (Otherwise, I'm a Mac fanatic -- no flames, please!)

Surely there must be a setting or a small utility I can use to do this relatively simple thing, but I can't seem to find it, though I've looked high and low. (System is Mac OS X 10.3)

Can anyone please help? Thanks in advance.

4 total posts
Collapse -
I'm confused
by dark angel / March 11, 2005 1:46 PM PST

If you are already in Panther then why doyou need to double click.

You can either access the programs you want by the DOCK, after placing them down there---then you just need to click once on the icon there.

The other way would need to either double click or click once to highlight them then command-o to open them and that would be to open the window of the folder that the programs live in.

To Add the program to the dock:

1. Find it in the Applications folder or wherever you have the original program located.

2. Click/drag the icon of the program to the dock area and place it where you wish it to be there.

To remove from the dock:

Click/drag the program icon to the trash (make sure the program has been quit out of.

Hope this helps some.

Collapse -
Re: I'm Confused
by raybeauchamp / March 15, 2005 11:35 AM PST
In reply to: I'm confused

Just to clarify, I'm talking about opening individual files in Finder, not applications. For instance, to open a particular document in Word, I'd rather just click once on it to open it (like opening another Web page in a browser by clicking once on the link to it) than have to double-click it or click once then hit Command-O or open Word first and then find the document. I don't want to put every document I have in the Dock, either, although this might be possible.

Single-clicking, browser-style, to open documents is a simple folder setting in WinXP, but it seems impossible thus far in Mac.

Again, I realize this is a small thing. It would just be nice, and I'm thinking there must be some way to do it either within Panther or via and add-on utility of some sort. If anyone has any further info, I'd really appreciate it. Thank you.

Collapse -
Double Clicking
by taboma. / March 15, 2005 2:33 PM PST
In reply to: Re: I'm Confused

I am not sure of a Utility that you can use for single clicking. May be nice in M$ Windoze and M

