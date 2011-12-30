Speakeasy forum

General discussion

Since it's New Years Eve in Samoa already...

by grimgraphix / December 30, 2011 12:58 AM PST

... I just wanted to wish everyone of you a pleasant New Years Eve tonight... and for those of us on the far side of the date line... have a good friday and don't go too wild tomorrow night.

6 total posts
Lately, anytime I have thoughts of a wild night,
by Steven Haninger / December 30, 2011 2:29 AM PST

I decide to sleep on it first. Happy

(NT) Only part of Samoa
by Diana Forum moderator / December 30, 2011 2:47 AM PST
Enjoy yours
by Willy / December 30, 2011 3:40 AM PST

Me, I plan to sleep on it. got a bug and it has me by the bo-bo. Alcohol would put me into a state less desired. So, sheep counting for me.... -----Willy Happy

Happy New Years Eve Samoa
by talks_44 / December 30, 2011 4:17 AM PST

And to the rest of you, happy early new years haha

Happy New Year
by MarkFlax Forum moderator / December 30, 2011 11:22 PM PST

everyone.

Mark

