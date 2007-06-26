the account itself to see how much money you have?.
I would go with this as a start.
You should have statements to check to see what happened from the account. Check it against your Simply Accounting Basic program to look for errors.
Rick
Hi there,
I have a US denominated account which is translated to Cdn $ at month end rates. My problem is that in USD, my account says $1.57 balance and the corresponding CDN $ balance is -$1,484.34. I think something went wrong in Nov when my bookkeeper set up the US denominated account at that time but I need a solution to get the CDN balance to where it should be and I can't figure it out.
I am using this version of Simply:
Simply Accounting Basic (Version 2005 Release D SP3)
Can you help?
thanks