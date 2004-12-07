1. It's now a commodity item. Much like blank CDs.

2. Many run into issues if their machine is not USB 2.0 equipped, the OS is not ready or they loaded the OS themselves and forgot a motherboard driver.

3. The data rate is a little slower than SATA or PATA IDE drives. If your CPU is above 2GHz, I'll write you'll likely not have any issue unless we are dealing with a low memory machine (below 512MB) or a machine that has spyware.

Bob