1. It's now a commodity item. Much like blank CDs.
2. Many run into issues if their machine is not USB 2.0 equipped, the OS is not ready or they loaded the OS themselves and forgot a motherboard driver.
3. The data rate is a little slower than SATA or PATA IDE drives. If your CPU is above 2GHz, I'll write you'll likely not have any issue unless we are dealing with a low memory machine (below 512MB) or a machine that has spyware.
Bob
thinking about purchasing this hard drive:
SimpleTech STI-U2F36/250 250GB USB 2.0 / FireWire External Hard Drive (Portable Hard Drive) but don't know a lot about company- looks like a good deal with an attractive 3 yr warranty.
Also, has some simple set up and would be using for video capture from DV camcorder
any thoughts or opinions would be great