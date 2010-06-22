Simple php search engine for my site

Web Hosting, Design, & Coding forum

by inftube / June 22, 2010 6:06 PM PDT

I have a Italian gased language site: http://www.inftube.com with articles on different categories.

I want to implement a simple php search engine for my website on pages like thji son the top left corner:
http://www.inftube.com/scienze/informatica/index6.php

Note: I keep all texts (title, body articles) on a mysql database.

I need some code suggestions, to make this script run fast.

Thanks all,

There are a lot of
by Sovereign Forum moderator / June 23, 2010 3:55 AM PDT

PHP search scripts available. You may want to look into http://www.sphider.eu, but like I said, there are many others. Just search for PHP scripts. You can also integrate Google Site Search. If you want to take the time and build your own, you may want to read articles like this: http://www.devarticles.com/c/a/HTML/Building-A-Search-Engine/

~Sovereign

Search Out asp.net code
by seolotus / June 29, 2010 9:44 PM PDT
In reply to: There are a lot of

Hello,

I am seo person and also learn for asp.net. But I have more problem in asp.net. I don't understand how to start a asp.net in my work place. I have also prefar of many web site, as like .....

1) codeproject.com
2) Lovintech.com
2) aspcode.com

But i cpould not solve my any one problem, so please tell me how to start a it..

thanks

What do you mean by
by Sovereign Forum moderator / June 30, 2010 3:43 AM PDT

"how to start a asp.net" ? please, in detail, describe what you are trying to accomplish and why you want to use asp.net

~Sovereign

