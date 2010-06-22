Simple php search engine for my site

PHP search scripts available. You may want to look into http://www.sphider.eu, but like I said, there are many others. Just search for PHP scripts. You can also integrate Google Site Search. If you want to take the time and build your own, you may want to read articles like this: http://www.devarticles.com/c/a/HTML/Building-A-Search-Engine/
~Sovereign
I have a Italian gased language site: http://www.inftube.com with articles on different categories.
I want to implement a simple php search engine for my website on pages like thji son the top left corner:
http://www.inftube.com/scienze/informatica/index6.php
Note: I keep all texts (title, body articles) on a mysql database.
I need some code suggestions, to make this script run fast.
Thanks all,