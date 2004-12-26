Computer Newbies forum

General discussion

Simple Networking

by KitofTampa / December 26, 2004 4:29 PM PST

I was wondering if anyone had a link to a resource or could possibly explain what I have to do to set up file and print sharing. I am running 2 PCs on XP Home and a multi-function printer attached to each. They are connected to a SMC Barricade Plus Router which is connected to a cable connection. The PCs have Sygate Personal Firewall. The Internet Sharing Works but not the file or print sharing and I gone through the paces with the wizard to no avail.

have you configured the firewall?
by glb613 / December 26, 2004 7:21 PM PST
In reply to: Simple Networking

That is usually the culprit. You need to allow the network through. Have you selected a folder to share on each computer? Did you give them the same network name?

After I ran the network wizard on each computer, I opened my network places. I found it by going to start and it was listed under "my computer". I opened it, click on view network computers and there they were. Of course, each computer needs to be turned on for this to happen. Once I did that on each computer, all shared folders with each computer's name were on the list. I can now access the network either through the "my network places" icon or Windows Explorer.

Looked at Windows Firewall?
by bscr / December 27, 2004 4:17 AM PST

Also check and disable Wndows Firewal. It has a tendency of activating itself.

try this...
by Philip Clift / December 26, 2004 7:51 PM PST
In reply to: Simple Networking

If your sharing is okay, you're almost home and dry! Open Control Panel, Printers & Faxes and right-click on the printer you wish to share. Go to Sharing... and the rest is self-explanatory.

Files and directories - one straightforward way is to use Windows Explorer to find the folder you want to share. Right-click and go to Sharing and Security... and again the rest is quite easy.

Try running the Network Setup Wizard again - it often takes a few tries before it gets it right! And answer the questions very carefully - it's not the most straightforward Q & A session in the world, I'm afraid...

