SIM Memory Contacts to Phone Memory

by GeoffSri / November 20, 2013 9:55 PM PST

LG A340
I do not have any memory left on my SIM card to add new contacts. How can I transfer present and new contacts to the phone memory.

Answer
Doesn't seem to be a feature.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / November 20, 2013 10:47 PM PST

I looked at http://reviews.cnet.com/cell-phones/lg-a340-gray-at/4505-6454_7-35190170.html and a little more and this phone is a standard flip phone without such a feature. You may have to move to a bigger smart phone.

This appears to be cross posted. I'm guessing you hope someone can fix this phone but as it is not a smart phone and the manual does not show any sign of what you are asking for, my reading is that it's just like it was years ago (before smart phones.)
Bob

LGA340
by GeoffSri / November 20, 2013 11:20 PM PST

The question I posted yesterday is different. To yesterdays question you answered " Doesn't seem to be a feature" Today my question is since the SIM card is full, how to move contacts to the phones internal memory not the microSD card.

I didn't see that either.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / November 21, 2013 12:34 AM PST
In reply to: LGA340

That is, a quick read of the manual does not show that as a feature.

HOWEVER let's bring up a tool called the CelleBrite. It's a box that service counters use to shuttle such information between phones. I wonder if you need one of those but the cost may floor you.

-> I wonder if you are seeing what I'm seeing. That is, folk are expecting these standard phones to have memory and features on par with the smart phones. I don't have a good answer to how to explain that standard phones do not appear to be getting any updates.
Bob

And I'd be remiss if I didn't note BitPim.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / November 21, 2013 1:19 AM PST
What about ATT's transfer service?
by Pepe7 / November 21, 2013 1:09 AM PST
In reply to: LGA340

See here:

http://www.att.com/learningcenter/copy-contacts.do

If that's not possible, there's also the idea of, first moving out your current SIM card. Move contacts OFF that SIM card into the internal memory of a new handset. Then after that, delete what's on the SIM card, and go back to the LG phone, where you are now free to move over the rest of the contacts until the process is complete.

You should also invest in a $5 SIM card reader, where you can quickly backup to a PC.

Sad but true....
by birdmantd Forum moderator / November 21, 2013 3:21 AM PST

....not all phones have the option to transfer contacts from the SIM to internal memory. Nothing you can do after the fact now.

SIM Card Reader
by GeoffSri / December 3, 2013 2:04 AM PST

I just purchased a SIM card reader, unfortunately does not work on Windows 7 64bit. Where can I find one that does?

I'd use google.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / December 3, 2013 2:35 AM PST
In reply to: SIM Card Reader

But feel free to share make/model that failed so others can avoid it.

Did you....
by birdmantd Forum moderator / December 3, 2013 2:40 AM PST
In reply to: SIM Card Reader

....try to contact the device manufacturer ?? They may have an update to allow the device to work on Windows 7 64-bit.

Good idea.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / December 3, 2013 2:41 AM PST
In reply to: Did you....

The model I noted does not ship with a CD. Why? By the time it made it across the ocean, a new version of Windows might come out.

Don't forget....
by birdmantd Forum moderator / December 3, 2013 2:43 AM PST
In reply to: Good idea.

....that many devices no longer come with a CD/DVD installation media. Windows usually automatically detect the hardware and goes online to search for the drivers. Hope that helps.

Nice post
by iminmessaging / November 21, 2013 3:47 AM PST

Hello,
there is also a trick of, first moving out your current SIM card which you inserted in your phone. Move contacts OFF that SIM card into the internal memory of a new handset. Then after that, delete what's on the SIM card, and go back to the phone, where you are now free to move over the rest of the contacts until the process is complete as well.

That's what I posted above (n/t)
by Pepe7 / November 21, 2013 3:58 AM PST
In reply to: Nice post

n/t

