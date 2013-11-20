SIM Memory Contacts to Phone Memory

I looked at http://reviews.cnet.com/cell-phones/lg-a340-gray-at/4505-6454_7-35190170.html and a little more and this phone is a standard flip phone without such a feature. You may have to move to a bigger smart phone.
This appears to be cross posted. I'm guessing you hope someone can fix this phone but as it is not a smart phone and the manual does not show any sign of what you are asking for, my reading is that it's just like it was years ago (before smart phones.)
Bob
LG A340
I do not have any memory left on my SIM card to add new contacts. How can I transfer present and new contacts to the phone memory.