Shutting down neo laptop.

has crashed. Can you boot it into Safe Mode? If not, back to the crashed drive. Another thought, can you boot if from the OS CD and get to the recovery console? If so, try chkdsk
My neo laptop is encountering a problem. Everytime i turns it on, it shuts down without even finishing the booting process.
It displays a message:
There's a disk that needs to be checked.
But when it starts checking, it simply shuts down.
I tried to format my laptop. But still I cant proceed to the formatting process because it shuts down.
What should I do?