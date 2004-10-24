I had a problem just like this and I removed several things from my system tray auto start menu and the problem was solved...
I run an Intel Pentium 3 with Me and can no longer shut it down using the start button on screen. I have to hold the power button in to turn the unit off.When using the on screen shut down procedure,I click on start then shut down but the screen then turns black with a small cursor flashing in the top left corner. The unit will not operate after that and must be manually shut down.I have defragged and scanned disc but to no avail and have run out of ideas. Help!