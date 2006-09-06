Show Notes 307

Episode 307



Microsoft scrambles to patch DRM; why not security holes?

Troubles in Diggville

Digg's top user says good-bye

Jim Louderback urges Apple to license OS X

TiVo advertises Series3 to cable companies

TiVo offers lifetime service transfer to Series3

V-Mate turns USB drives into VCRs

TI shows off video recorder for phones

Switching from cell to Wi-Fi seamlessly

Nintendo will launch 6 million Wiis by end of March

The whole HP pretexting thing

Legend of Mir 2 "arms dealers" prosecuted in China--skipped on show

How to find confidential reports on Google

IBM will build world's most powerful supercomputer...again

VOICEMAIL:



Shawn Evans in DC: About the Google PC environmental recording, I'm not

crazy about that for advertising, but it'd be great if they tracked

conversations and I could search them on Google Desktop! (And

then...wow. It gets good.)



TJ in Yuma: The reason why Sony cuts their shipment to 100,000 in Japan

is

because they can. The Xbox 360 is a total nonstarter, so they don't have

to worry, because their buyers in Japan will still be there no matter

when they launch. But in the United States, people might turn to the

Xbox 360. As to

whether they should skip this holiday, they might be the new console,

but they'd be the only console running first-gen games.



Joel: What is the deal with those USB cables?! Why do they cost $20; is

this run by the mob? Then I bought a hard drive enclosure and

I got a FireWire cable, a USB cable, all for $30. Next time I need a USB

cable, I'm buying an enclosure!



E-MAIL



Joel has an idea for Sony



Speaking about movie downloads...



Why doesn't Sony offer that "directly for PSP"? They can distribute it

just like the coming PS1 game downloads, and offer them in...DivX

quality, so they're cheaper. What do you think?



Sony delay hurts developers, too



With the delay of the PS3, it's not only hurting Sony, but it's also

hurting

all the exclusive contracts that Sony and some developers have signed.

The one good thing that probably came out of the PS3 being delayed is

and

I hope that third-party developers will start to think twice before

signing exclusive contracts with just one system, because not only did

Sony just keep shooting themselves in the foot but also for some of

those developers that wanted that big Christmas sale, they are now SOL

and

in this case they can almost fully blame it on Sony.

Peterjon



Facebook getting faced



Yes, the feeds "feature" is an easier way to get all of the information

on the Web site, but the problem most everyone has with it, is that you

cannot opt out of having the information that you posted/updated put

onto the newsfeed; even if you have a private profile, your info still

goes into the feed. I don't think that this whole situation would have

come about if they would have added a way to not particpate, but they

didn't, and it doesn't seem that they are working with their customers

(a.k.a. the students) in fixing the problem. Obviously Facebook didn't

think through how they would release the new "features" very well

either. Have they never heard of beta testing or limited releases to

see what the reaction is going to be first before releasing it to

everyone?



Oh, and as of 12:23 CDT there is a Facebook group called "Students

against Facebook News Feed (Official Petition to Facebook)" that has

590,000

members and is growing exponentially: http://flightpad.net/facebook.htm

Now, if 590,000+ of your 9 million members don't like something you

did...something is wrong and needs to be changed.



Thanks for the podcast, keep up the good work.

--David



P.S. If you didn't pick up on the "feature" reference, it was to relate

them to Windows "features."





David in Ames, IA



Bill sticks up for Facebook



If you look closer into the anti-News Feeds/Mini-Feed groups on

Facebook, 90 percent of the people that are protesting this "invasion of

privacy" are the people with hundreds of friends that they likely just

added to boost their "e-cred." Most level-headed people that add only

their real-life friends (myself included) are finding the new additions

extremely useful. I love that I can go to Facebook on my cell phone and

find out everything that has happened since I last checked the site

without wandering aimlessly all over the place. It's a lot better than

wasting a 15-cent text message to be told that I was poked.



Maybe people need to learn the meaning of the word "friend" before they

complain about their friends being updated on what they're doing.



Love the show, keep up the good work,



-Bill



How do you choose your e-mail?



I was wondering how you choose which e-mail to read on the air. What is

your process of getting through the hundreds if not thousands of e-mails

you get each week? This is something I have been wondering for quite a

long time now--partly, I admit, because I have never had anything read

on the air. After listening to the most recent podcast

(9/6/06), I am even more confused. You stated that you got many e-mails

about a battery issue, but had only read one (from the robot

enthusiast), and that made me wonder if you chose to read e-mails alone

on how catchy the self-given titles are.



Perhaps it is just me being paranoid or jealous. Oh, well.



Marshall--the Pirate Kitten



Freedom for Bluetooth?



Based on customer feedback pressure and a more enlightened business

strategy that recognizes the value in consumers' relying more on their

mobile phones, U.S. carriers should be stepping into line with their

European counterparts and embracing the full functionality of Bluetooth

as early as this fall. That's an experience we'll all be glad to share.



http://www.engadget.com/2006/09/06/switched-on-for-bluetooth-icon-or-i-c

ant/



Brad



San Diego, CA