Show Notes 307

Episode 307
Microsoft scrambles to patch DRM; why not security holes?
http://www.wired.com/news/columns/0,71738-0.html
Troubles in Diggville
http://www.techcrunch.com/2006/09/06/troubles-in-diggville/
Digg's top user says good-bye
http://digg.com/tech_news/Gaming_Digg_New_Changes#c2960255
Jim Louderback urges Apple to license OS X
http://www.foxnews.com/story/0,2933,212539,00.html
TiVo advertises Series3 to cable companies
http://arstechnica.com/news.ars/post/20060907-7683.html
TiVo offers lifetime service transfer to Series3
http://arstechnica.com/news.ars/post/20060907-7687.html
V-Mate turns USB drives into VCRs
http://www.techworld.com/networking/news/index.cfm?
newsID=6788&pagtype=all
TI shows off video recorder for phones
http://news.com.com/2100-1039_3-6113248.html
Switching from cell to Wi-Fi seamlessly
http://news.com.com/2100-1039_3-6113223.html
Nintendo will launch 6 million Wiis by end of March
http://news.bbc.co.uk/1/hi/technology/2207229.stm
The whole HP pretexting thing
http://news.com.com/2008-1014_3-6113039.html
Legend of Mir 2 "arms dealers" prosecuted in China--skipped on show
http://arstechnica.com/news.ars/post/20060907-7684.html
How to find confidential reports on Google
http://www.boingboing.net/2006/09/06/how_to_find_confiden.html
IBM will build world's most powerful supercomputer...again
http://news.bbc.co.uk/1/hi/technology/5322704.stm
VOICEMAIL:
Shawn Evans in DC: About the Google PC environmental recording, I'm not
crazy about that for advertising, but it'd be great if they tracked
conversations and I could search them on Google Desktop! (And
then...wow. It gets good.)
TJ in Yuma: The reason why Sony cuts their shipment to 100,000 in Japan
is
because they can. The Xbox 360 is a total nonstarter, so they don't have
to worry, because their buyers in Japan will still be there no matter
when they launch. But in the United States, people might turn to the
Xbox 360. As to
whether they should skip this holiday, they might be the new console,
but they'd be the only console running first-gen games.
Joel: What is the deal with those USB cables?! Why do they cost $20; is
this run by the mob? Then I bought a hard drive enclosure and
I got a FireWire cable, a USB cable, all for $30. Next time I need a USB
cable, I'm buying an enclosure!
E-MAIL
Joel has an idea for Sony
Speaking about movie downloads...
Why doesn't Sony offer that "directly for PSP"? They can distribute it
just like the coming PS1 game downloads, and offer them in...DivX
quality, so they're cheaper. What do you think?
Sony delay hurts developers, too
With the delay of the PS3, it's not only hurting Sony, but it's also
hurting
all the exclusive contracts that Sony and some developers have signed.
The one good thing that probably came out of the PS3 being delayed is
and
I hope that third-party developers will start to think twice before
signing exclusive contracts with just one system, because not only did
Sony just keep shooting themselves in the foot but also for some of
those developers that wanted that big Christmas sale, they are now SOL
and
in this case they can almost fully blame it on Sony.
Peterjon
Facebook getting faced
Yes, the feeds "feature" is an easier way to get all of the information
on the Web site, but the problem most everyone has with it, is that you
cannot opt out of having the information that you posted/updated put
onto the newsfeed; even if you have a private profile, your info still
goes into the feed. I don't think that this whole situation would have
come about if they would have added a way to not particpate, but they
didn't, and it doesn't seem that they are working with their customers
(a.k.a. the students) in fixing the problem. Obviously Facebook didn't
think through how they would release the new "features" very well
either. Have they never heard of beta testing or limited releases to
see what the reaction is going to be first before releasing it to
everyone?
Oh, and as of 12:23 CDT there is a Facebook group called "Students
against Facebook News Feed (Official Petition to Facebook)" that has
590,000
members and is growing exponentially: http://flightpad.net/facebook.htm
Now, if 590,000+ of your 9 million members don't like something you
did...something is wrong and needs to be changed.
Thanks for the podcast, keep up the good work.
--David
P.S. If you didn't pick up on the "feature" reference, it was to relate
them to Windows "features."
--
David in Ames, IA
Bill sticks up for Facebook
If you look closer into the anti-News Feeds/Mini-Feed groups on
Facebook, 90 percent of the people that are protesting this "invasion of
privacy" are the people with hundreds of friends that they likely just
added to boost their "e-cred." Most level-headed people that add only
their real-life friends (myself included) are finding the new additions
extremely useful. I love that I can go to Facebook on my cell phone and
find out everything that has happened since I last checked the site
without wandering aimlessly all over the place. It's a lot better than
wasting a 15-cent text message to be told that I was poked.
Maybe people need to learn the meaning of the word "friend" before they
complain about their friends being updated on what they're doing.
Love the show, keep up the good work,
-Bill
How do you choose your e-mail?
I was wondering how you choose which e-mail to read on the air. What is
your process of getting through the hundreds if not thousands of e-mails
you get each week? This is something I have been wondering for quite a
long time now--partly, I admit, because I have never had anything read
on the air. After listening to the most recent podcast
(9/6/06), I am even more confused. You stated that you got many e-mails
about a battery issue, but had only read one (from the robot
enthusiast), and that made me wonder if you chose to read e-mails alone
on how catchy the self-given titles are.
Perhaps it is just me being paranoid or jealous. Oh, well.
Marshall--the Pirate Kitten
Freedom for Bluetooth?
Based on customer feedback pressure and a more enlightened business
strategy that recognizes the value in consumers' relying more on their
mobile phones, U.S. carriers should be stepping into line with their
European counterparts and embracing the full functionality of Bluetooth
as early as this fall. That's an experience we'll all be glad to share.
http://www.engadget.com/2006/09/06/switched-on-for-bluetooth-icon-or-i-c
ant/
Brad
San Diego, CA
