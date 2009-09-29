Should we feel snug?

These are important quests . Chances are there are some out there who are looking for a buy-on-get-one-free deal for holiday giving, and 10 bucks per fits the bill.



Snuggies. Those blankets with arms. One size fits all.



My questions:



Do they have a back? They look as if they just are held in place by the shoulders, so I don't see how warm they would be at a ball game except for the front. And isn't there a danger to stand up to cheer in one if you're short? And won't those sleeves constantly be covering the hands, making it difficult to clap?



Now, if one size fits all, isn't there a lot of extra fabric that would swaddle a child?



Hold a baby while wearing one? They've got to be kidding! Trying to keep our arms free from those wide floppy sleeves could male it possible for the infant to end up inside one and get lost.



The ads show wearers walking about, getting coffee, etc. I reckon people over 5'8" have a chance, but without some mechanism to hold up the bottom length (as in a ball gown), this looks more dangerous than a throw rug on a freshly waxed floor.



The commercials are fuzzywuzzy, all the better to lure us into that acrylic web.



Now they are actually offering one for dogs. Really.



I say, no thanks.





Angeline

Speakeasy Moderator