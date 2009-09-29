Speakeasy forum

Should we feel snug?

by Angeline Booher / September 29, 2009 5:23 AM PDT

These are important quests . Chances are there are some out there who are looking for a buy-on-get-one-free deal for holiday giving, and 10 bucks per fits the bill.

Snuggies. Those blankets with arms. One size fits all.

My questions:

Do they have a back? They look as if they just are held in place by the shoulders, so I don't see how warm they would be at a ball game except for the front. And isn't there a danger to stand up to cheer in one if you're short? And won't those sleeves constantly be covering the hands, making it difficult to clap?

Now, if one size fits all, isn't there a lot of extra fabric that would swaddle a child?

Hold a baby while wearing one? They've got to be kidding! Trying to keep our arms free from those wide floppy sleeves could male it possible for the infant to end up inside one and get lost.

The ads show wearers walking about, getting coffee, etc. I reckon people over 5'8" have a chance, but without some mechanism to hold up the bottom length (as in a ball gown), this looks more dangerous than a throw rug on a freshly waxed floor.

The commercials are fuzzywuzzy, all the better to lure us into that acrylic web.

Now they are actually offering one for dogs. Really.

I say, no thanks.


Angeline
7 total posts
Leno likes making fun of them
by JP Bill / September 29, 2009 5:36 AM PDT
In reply to: Should we feel snug?

I'm lucky if my dog lets me put a collar on him, putting a Snuggie on him would be impossible (and dangerous for me), and dressing up a dog is cruel and unusual punishment.

(NT) not unless they come with a sombrero too!
by James Denison / September 29, 2009 5:50 AM PDT
In reply to: Should we feel snug?
Buy one if you are planning to join a cult
by Mike_Hanks / September 29, 2009 8:03 AM PDT
In reply to: Should we feel snug?

looks like something a proper cult would wear.

Angeline, I think I have your answer.
by Paul C / September 29, 2009 10:05 AM PDT
In reply to: Should we feel snug?
http://snuggiesightings.com/snuggie/page/3/

The Aussies in the pic look like half-dressed cultists to me. Wink

You also asked:

...so I don't see how warm they would be at a ball game except for the front. And isn't there a danger to stand up to cheer in one if you're short? And won't those sleeves constantly be covering the hands, making it difficult to clap?

I can only say that had Nashville built an enclosed stadium instead of insisting on an open air one, the question would be moot. Devil
(NT) name sounds too close to diapers.
by James Denison / September 29, 2009 10:28 AM PDT
I think those are mostly for lounging
by Steven Haninger / September 29, 2009 10:24 AM PDT
In reply to: Should we feel snug?

on a sofa or your favorite chair watching the tube or reading a book with no one else around. To me, they look a bit claustrophobic.

