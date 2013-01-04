Should newspapers publish Lottery Winners names

you if you take the long term payout.



Some argue that you can take the lower cash payout, pay the taxes, and invest it yourself and make as much. Maybe, who knows who will win with different investment stragedies.



But don't forget, they get to invest the entire amount, income tax is only incurred when they pay it to the winner.



So if the advertise pot is 100 million, the cash is 60 million, after tax it's 40 million. That's a generous estimate. So they get to invest 60 million, you only get to invest 40M. Actually your cash will probably be closer to 35 than 40, maybe even less, down to 30M.



As far as everyone getting a cut without putting into the ticket price, the government doesn't go to work with you every day either but they take that cut, they don't put the money in savings but they take that cut, etc. Why would we expect a lottery to be any different.



Are lottery winning subject to or exempt from the so call windfall taxes? I don't know.