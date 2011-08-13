With laptops running about 300 new and a warranty you have some stiff competition plus the battery is likely dead or near death. Figure 150 to move it out.
As to the slate, I find folk drawn to tablets then later they discover what a mistake those are. The common reason is "I'll take notes" but they learn fast this is not a strong feature.
Bob
I've recently been considering selling my Toshiba Satellite Laptop to buy the Asus Eee Slate tablet PC, because I need something more portable, but that has similar capabilities to my laptop. My first question is, how much is my laptop worth? It is 3 years old and in great condition.