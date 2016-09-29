Camcorders forum

Question

should i invest in a dsr-45 or similar miniDV player?

by emailstephen / September 29, 2016 10:53 AM PDT

hi everyone

i have searched the forums and only found answers from 2008 and slightly more recent. So i ask this:

i am converting MANY miniDVs to digital. i have a dazzle converter (which works with rca/s-video etc into my pc, then i edit with pinnacle studio)

i have run into the "audio problem" where some audio simply doesn't play, or if it does, it's like a needle bouncing on a record... very jumpy. i understand from what i've read that this is because of variations in the head.

i also read (at least once) about someone using a DSR-45 or similar and has had no problems.

Does anyone know if this might be my solution? to invest in one of these miniDV players?

i'd certainly appreciate your expertise - i have 50+ tapes to do, have already captured about 15 of them and only 1 has respectable audio. UGH.

thanks a lot if you can help!!!

stephen

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: should i invest in a dsr-45 or similar miniDV player?
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: should i invest in a dsr-45 or similar miniDV player?
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
8 total posts

All Answers

Collapse -
Answer
Yes. But here's the killer problem.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / September 29, 2016 11:46 AM PDT

Just because you get another player there is NO guarantee this tape will play. You should be seeing a high percentage of tapes that won't play and this goes higher and higher with time.

-> Here's the thing. You must tell your clients the tape must play on their camcorder as well as you need that camcorder for conversion to be a sure thing.

I'm running into folk new to this and they are getting burned.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (1)
Collapse -
several camcorders vs. one nice miniDV player
by emailstephen / September 29, 2016 12:32 PM PDT

I have a camcorder (purchased soley for the purpose of converting these miniDVs) and it plays them beautifully. Video captures just great. Audio seems to be the real problem.

i read one guy who was doing the same thing: he bought several different camcorders from ebay and if a tape doesn't work on one, it might on another. then i saw the suggestion about using a MiniDV play rather than a camcorder - suggesting it has more "intelligence" (for lack of better word) to deal with slight head differences??

(i'm not a brain on this type stuff... i'm the creative one who will make it something special if i can get the damn thing to work LOLOLOL)

thanks for the "beware" - and the "yes, but..."

i'll hang out a bit and see if anybody else chimes in before i spend more money (ugh!!) on either several camcorders or one, nice DSR-45 type of player. thanks again!

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
That's what a new person to miniDV might write.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / September 29, 2016 1:10 PM PDT

For me, it's come to this. Unless the tape plays on their camcorder it is likely gone.

But hey, I find that some folk won't learn from others and must find out on their own. I get that.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (1)
Collapse -
new to miniDV conversion
by emailstephen / September 30, 2016 9:48 AM PDT

well - i AM new to the conversion aspect.

Realistically there is NO WAY to get original camcorders. Is your opinion then, that buying several used camcorders is NOT a good option, and only a quality DSR-45 device (or similar miniDV player) is my only hope?

a little confused. but thanks for trying to help me! Happy

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
I agree
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / September 30, 2016 9:54 AM PDT

That a good quality device can help. But here's the tar pit or pothole issue. Many tapes are just gone. The client must know going in that not all tapes can be saved.

There are folk new to this and I only need to give them time to either learn this or wait for them to melt down and/or explode/implode.

I'm not telling you this will not help, but it certainly won't fix tapes that are just gone.

-> Recap. If they don't have a working camcorder that plays their tapes, then it's a gamble.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (1)
Collapse -
Get professional help
by Terfyn / September 30, 2016 4:34 PM PDT

I suggest you go to a company that does tape transfers. Could save you messing about.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
My bet is the OP wants to start a vid transfer company.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / September 30, 2016 4:45 PM PDT
In reply to: Get professional help

There is a call for such work but the new to this folk would ask the above questions. Not bad questions but it appears they may have to learn first hand.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to Camcorders forum 8 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.