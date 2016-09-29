should i invest in a dsr-45 or similar miniDV player?

Just because you get another player there is NO guarantee this tape will play. You should be seeing a high percentage of tapes that won't play and this goes higher and higher with time.
-> Here's the thing. You must tell your clients the tape must play on their camcorder as well as you need that camcorder for conversion to be a sure thing.
I'm running into folk new to this and they are getting burned.
hi everyone
i have searched the forums and only found answers from 2008 and slightly more recent. So i ask this:
i am converting MANY miniDVs to digital. i have a dazzle converter (which works with rca/s-video etc into my pc, then i edit with pinnacle studio)
i have run into the "audio problem" where some audio simply doesn't play, or if it does, it's like a needle bouncing on a record... very jumpy. i understand from what i've read that this is because of variations in the head.
i also read (at least once) about someone using a DSR-45 or similar and has had no problems.
Does anyone know if this might be my solution? to invest in one of these miniDV players?
i'd certainly appreciate your expertise - i have 50+ tapes to do, have already captured about 15 of them and only 1 has respectable audio. UGH.
thanks a lot if you can help!!!
stephen