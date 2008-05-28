Should I get a new graphics card, or a 2nd and use SLI?

Lot of good info over there under the GPU charts.
VAPCMD
Howdy all,
I have a decent low-end system (AMD X2 dual-core 3600+ CPU, 3GB of RAM, with an nVidia GeForce 8500GT graphics card). I'd like to get a little more horsepower out of it for gaming, and I was wondering, would I be better off getting a new graphics card, a second graphics card and spreading the load via SLI, or upgrading my CPU?
Where's the best bang-for-buck? I can pick up a second GeForce 8500GT for pretty cheap now, but I don't know much about SLI and how it'd stack up against simply getting a newer, faster card.
Another option (and one that I'm likely to undertake in the next month) would be upgrading the CPU to a higher end AMD X2 processor, for around $100.
Opinions? What do you guys think?