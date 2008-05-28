PC Hardware forum

General discussion

Should I get a new graphics card, or a 2nd and use SLI?

by sjmanikt / May 28, 2008 12:41 PM PDT

Howdy all,

I have a decent low-end system (AMD X2 dual-core 3600+ CPU, 3GB of RAM, with an nVidia GeForce 8500GT graphics card). I'd like to get a little more horsepower out of it for gaming, and I was wondering, would I be better off getting a new graphics card, a second graphics card and spreading the load via SLI, or upgrading my CPU?

Where's the best bang-for-buck? I can pick up a second GeForce 8500GT for pretty cheap now, but I don't know much about SLI and how it'd stack up against simply getting a newer, faster card.

Another option (and one that I'm likely to undertake in the next month) would be upgrading the CPU to a higher end AMD X2 processor, for around $100.

Opinions? What do you guys think?

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: Should I get a new graphics card, or a 2nd and use SLI?
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: Should I get a new graphics card, or a 2nd and use SLI?
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
5 total posts
Collapse -
Have you looked at the GPU comparison over at Tomshardware ?
by VAPCMD / May 28, 2008 1:12 PM PDT

Lot of good info over there under the GPU charts.

VAPCMD

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
yup.
by sjmanikt / May 28, 2008 3:34 PM PDT

I have, but this kind of comparo isn't really something that Tomshardware has done. I'm trying to figure out which will get me more gain for my dollar--upgrading the GPU, or buying a new one and pairing it to my "old" 8500GT.

I can get a pretty good handle on upgrading the CPU, and what sort of performance gains I can expect from their reviews. But I haven't seen anything about whether SLI is a bigger benefit than using a single faster newer card. There's a chart for what kind of performance gains you get with SLI compared to other cards with SLI, but nothing about what kind of gains you'd get from one card to two cards.

From the sound of things on the forum, you should be running a dual processor setup around 2.5 GHz to get the max out of an 8-series GeForce card. That's one thing.

The other issue is, THW updates their charts, so there's not a lot of info on the 8500GT left on the site that I can find. There's plenty about the 8600, and what a POS it is (surprising to me, because I kind of love my 8500GT--it's been stable and done a pretty decent job with games like Dawn of War and FarCry with max detail.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
how much do you have to spend?
by ramarc / May 28, 2008 11:10 PM PDT

a new video card will help the most but your cpu is also pretty low-end also.

dual 8500gt cards will still be anemic by today's standards and won't outperform a single 8600gts. http://www.pcstats.com/articleview.cfm?articleid=2184&page=11

the 8600gts has been replaced by the 8800gs. it's 50% faster than the 8600gts but the same price.
8800gs/384, $130 before $30 rebate: http://www.newegg.com/Product/Product.aspx?Item=N82E16814150275

an x2 5000+ should be your next step.
x2 5000+, $88: http://www.newegg.com/Product/Product.aspx?Item=N82E16819103194

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
thanks!
by sjmanikt / May 29, 2008 12:00 AM PDT

I can spend as much as I want, but I'm more interested in hitting the sweet-spot intersection of price and performance.

So a new CPU it is, followed by a new graphics card at some point. Thanks for the links and the advice!

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to PC Hardware forum 5 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.