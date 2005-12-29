Should I get a mac?

I myself have been a Windows user for more than 10 years. I recently bought a new slim Fujitsu laptop for school and I dont really have that many problems with it. Windows has given me trouble in the past, but I generally keep my computer up to date and problem free so that nothing majorly bad happens to it. I started looking into the laptop I bought last March when my ex-girlfriend showed me the Japanese version she had. At that time I had the general view that Mac's were not a good purchase because they were not the norm and life seemed easier if you bought the system that everyone else had.



Then my friend decided to buy a 2005 Powerbook 12". I have since done a 180 and now I am seriously considering selling my nice Fijitsu to get a 12" Powerbook of my own. I am actually surprised that Mac's are not popular. From the stylish casing to "easy use" operating system, Mac's have taken me in. Everytime I use my friends, I find something new about it that I didnt know was there. Everything about Mac's are more conveniant and easy than Windows, from what I have seen anyway. They start up quick, log on to wireless internet quick, access programs quick. All this and no lame bumps along the way, unlike Windows. I may be exaggerating a bit about all of this, but security is something you cant exaggerate on.



My roommate has decided to purchase a new computer for her study abroad to Holland. She was asking me which one she should get. Straight away I told her to get a Mac. Not only does she not need any virus protection for everyday use, but the Safari browser is probably the most safe browser out there. I swear, when I was using my friends Powerbook not one pop-up came up the entire time. We tested it for hours, going through all the crap sites we could find, and still not one pop-up. He has told me that no pop-ups have come up since he purchased it last summer. My roommate has decided to purchase a Mac after several consoltations with professionals. I myself have to decide when I will buy one, and I suggest to you the same.