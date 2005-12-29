Should I get a mac?

Mac OS forum

by firefrog / December 29, 2005 10:33 AM PST

Here's my cenerio: I am not new to computers (20 years of user experience), I am sick of windows and recently installed Linux on my desktop. I have an old laptop running windows 98 and my wife has a new laptop runnng XP. Here is what I need now, I am taking classes online through my local college in prep. for the A+ exam. I need a laptop to access the internet and do word processing. I do not play many games but I plan to use the laptop for my computer tech job (probably my own business and will mostly use it for schedualing and other functions). I really don't want to spend $2000+ on a windows machine to only deal with the constant hassels of secutity (yes I plan on fixing these machines but I have learned enough so far that I really don't want to use windows).
I guess I am really looking for input to see if I should go to mac or just put up with windows. I like Linux although I miss somethings about windows I don't miss ALOT of things.
Any input would be appreciated.

frog

8 total posts
Should you wait for the Mactel? (I am)
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / December 29, 2005 10:36 AM PST
Just a few weeks from now is the beginning of the new age of Mac. Intel based Macs will begin any week now. I'm waiting.

Bob

I think you should do it
by robertmro / December 29, 2005 12:55 PM PST
I have both a Powerbook G4 running OS X 10.4.3 and a PC with Widows XP Professional. Both are old machines but although the PC has a faster processor the Mac runs circles around it doing the same things, not to mention the fact that the Mac starts up a lot quicker and requires a lot less maintenance.
As far as the Intel Mac goes, I'm not an expert, but I would wait it's had some time to work the bugs out and I'm not sure what the conversion to the new Intel chip means for the current software.

(NT) A new Intel Chip?
by taboma / December 29, 2005 2:57 PM PST

? would have nothing to do with your applications or current software.
It would be only having a faster processor I think. I am not a hardware pro. Just a Graphic Artist.
Bob Proffitt and Peter would know more about the dual processor that Mac has invisioned to inform you about. Ask them about it again and go into detail.
As far as stability goes, I think this has been in the works for a long time and the stability has been worked out.
One of ny co-workers just purchased a new Mac Powerbook last week. He needs it now. He is an IT guy for our company.

Robert, do you need a new powerbook right now , or can you wait a few months or for July?
If I wanted to have a new G6 (or whatever thay are going to call it)
I would wait for the unvailing.
May be another ipod phenomenon!

Sounds pretty interesting, may be unvailed in California this July.
Some other interesting unvailings coming up also at that convention.
Stay tuned and ask your Mods.

I recently read that Apple sells two million isongs a day, and that there is a huge industry already supporting the ipod with all sorts of hardware. Case in point: A BOSE speaker dock for the ipod, and that one sells for $299 retail.
Who knew?

-Kevin

What bugs?
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / December 29, 2005 10:53 PM PST

My friend the developer has the unit Apple supplied. Can you share what bug you are aware of?

He's been very happy with it.

Bob

If you need one now
by mrmacfixit Forum moderator / December 29, 2005 8:52 PM PST
go ahead an get one.
Other than the fact that you may be able to run Windows on the same machine, the Intel driven Mac's will look and behave exactly the same as the IBM driven ones. You will not see any difference in the appearance of the OS. Existing software will still run on it, thanks to Rosetta, and future software will be written for both processors. Apparently it's just a check box to make IBM or Intel or both compatible programs.
It is only rumor that there will be Intel powered Macs announced in January, Apple is claiming mid 2006, and nobody really knows what machines will have the first Intel processor in them.
You machine will not become obsolete when the Intel driven ones roll out

P

The mini in January from what I hear.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / December 29, 2005 10:55 PM PST
My only close source is a friend and developer with the Apple Mactel preview machine. That's an old machine now.

Bob

Switching to Mac
by SprSynJn / January 10, 2006 12:55 AM PST
I myself have been a Windows user for more than 10 years. I recently bought a new slim Fujitsu laptop for school and I dont really have that many problems with it. Windows has given me trouble in the past, but I generally keep my computer up to date and problem free so that nothing majorly bad happens to it. I started looking into the laptop I bought last March when my ex-girlfriend showed me the Japanese version she had. At that time I had the general view that Mac's were not a good purchase because they were not the norm and life seemed easier if you bought the system that everyone else had.

Then my friend decided to buy a 2005 Powerbook 12". I have since done a 180 and now I am seriously considering selling my nice Fijitsu to get a 12" Powerbook of my own. I am actually surprised that Mac's are not popular. From the stylish casing to "easy use" operating system, Mac's have taken me in. Everytime I use my friends, I find something new about it that I didnt know was there. Everything about Mac's are more conveniant and easy than Windows, from what I have seen anyway. They start up quick, log on to wireless internet quick, access programs quick. All this and no lame bumps along the way, unlike Windows. I may be exaggerating a bit about all of this, but security is something you cant exaggerate on.

My roommate has decided to purchase a new computer for her study abroad to Holland. She was asking me which one she should get. Straight away I told her to get a Mac. Not only does she not need any virus protection for everyday use, but the Safari browser is probably the most safe browser out there. I swear, when I was using my friends Powerbook not one pop-up came up the entire time. We tested it for hours, going through all the crap sites we could find, and still not one pop-up. He has told me that no pop-ups have come up since he purchased it last summer. My roommate has decided to purchase a Mac after several consoltations with professionals. I myself have to decide when I will buy one, and I suggest to you the same.

