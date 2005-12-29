Should I get a mac?

Just a few weeks from now is the beginning of the new age of Mac. Intel based Macs will begin any week now. I'm waiting.
Bob
Here's my cenerio: I am not new to computers (20 years of user experience), I am sick of windows and recently installed Linux on my desktop. I have an old laptop running windows 98 and my wife has a new laptop runnng XP. Here is what I need now, I am taking classes online through my local college in prep. for the A+ exam. I need a laptop to access the internet and do word processing. I do not play many games but I plan to use the laptop for my computer tech job (probably my own business and will mostly use it for schedualing and other functions). I really don't want to spend $2000+ on a windows machine to only deal with the constant hassels of secutity (yes I plan on fixing these machines but I have learned enough so far that I really don't want to use windows).
I guess I am really looking for input to see if I should go to mac or just put up with windows. I like Linux although I miss somethings about windows I don't miss ALOT of things.
Any input would be appreciated.
frog